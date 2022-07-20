ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Evening” game were:

2-0-9-6, SB: 4

(two, zero, nine, six; SB: four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

