Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”

A separate Kardashian source confirmed that the breakup was over, and added that Kendall, 26, is getting the love “she deserves.” “Kendall’s family’s relieved that her break-up with Devin didn’t last because everyone can see how in love they are, they’re a great match,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in separate comments. “When they were at Kourtney’s wedding, they spent a lot of time with him and they saw firsthand what a true gentleman he is.”

They added that the June split came as quite a surprise. “Needless to say, they were all surprised when Kendall told them that they were separating shortly after they returned,” our source continued. “She told them that she needed for Devin to step up his game and that she was tired of putting so much effort in and he was not meeting her half way. Since their split, Devin has gone above and beyond. He has showered Kendall with the kind of love she deserves and promised her that he wants the same things she does out of their relationship, which is to one day be married and start a family. He told her he cannot imagine his life without her.”

Since their reported breakup, Devin and Kendall have been seen spending time in Malibu, hanging out at a wedding, and shopping at a liquor store in the Hamptons ahead of Independence Day.