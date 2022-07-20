ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vy9nI_0gliOB3D00
Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CEfy_0gliOB3D00
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

A separate Kardashian source confirmed that the breakup was over, and added that Kendall, 26, is getting the love “she deserves.” “Kendall’s family’s relieved that her break-up with Devin didn’t last because everyone can see how in love they are, they’re a great match,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in separate comments. “When they were at Kourtney’s wedding, they spent a lot of time with him and they saw firsthand what a true gentleman he is.”

They added that the June split came as quite a surprise. “Needless to say, they were all surprised when Kendall told them that they were separating shortly after they returned,” our source continued. “She told them that she needed for Devin to step up his game and that she was tired of putting so much effort in and he was not meeting her half way. Since their split, Devin has gone above and beyond. He has showered Kendall with the kind of love she deserves and promised her that he wants the same things she does out of their relationship, which is to one day be married and start a family. He told her he cannot imagine his life without her.”

Since their reported breakup, Devin and Kendall have been seen spending time in Malibu, hanging out at a wedding, and shopping at a liquor store in the Hamptons ahead of Independence Day.

Comments / 21

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s $60 Million Mansion Revealed: Photos Of Their New Love Nest

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly found their dream home! The newlyweds have purchased a massive Beverly Hills estate that once sold for $60 million per TMZ, although it’s unclear what Ben, 49, and Jen, 52, actually paid. Notably, neither party has confirmed the purchase — but one of J.Lo’s luxury cars was seen outside of the property when moving trucks were present.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Adele Enjoys a Romantic Italian Getaway with Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele was glowing this week while on a romantic vacation with her man. The "Easy on Me" singer was all smiles yesterday while touring Porto Cervo, Italy, with boyfriend Rich Paul. Adele looked radiant in a flowing, multicolored tunic dress and oversized black sunglasses. She accessorized with a stack of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
E! News

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message About "Patterns" Amid Greece Vacation

Watch: Tristan Thompson Gets Close to New Woman Amid Khloe Baby News. Tristan Thompson is sending a message from the Mediterranean. The Chicago Bulls player took to Instagram on July 21 with a snap of himself in an all-white ensemble. In the pic, Tristan posed on a patterned chair while sitting in front of eye-catching curtains. He paired the photo with a caption that read, "Patterns and details is everything."
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Marriages#Nba#Karjenner#Hl
HollywoodLife

Ashley Graham Says This $5 Lipstick Is ‘Unmatched’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve ever held a Zoom meeting or Facetime call, you’ve probably reached for a good lipstick once or twice. A simple swipe can do wonders for your face. In this Instagram reel, Ashley Graham shows off her go-to neutral pout and claims that these iconic shades are “unmatched.” For just under $5, you can try one (or all) of them and get her luscious lip look for yourself!
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Mocked At ESPYs Over Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandals: Watch

The 2022 ESPY Awards were definitely filled with timely jokes and Tristan Thompson, who wasn’t even attending, became the butt of some when Lil Rel Howery grabbed the microphone! The comedian/actor roasted the NBA star by eluding to his cheating scandals with ex Khloe Kardashian when he interacted with the audience, specifically Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

10,000 Makeup Fanatics Gave 5-Stars to These $1 Lip Glosses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. No look is complete without lipgloss. It’s an absolute must to keep some stashed away, so you can stay glossy and chic throughout the day. We all have our favorite gloss but allow us to introduce you to this new gloss that simply surpasses all of the rest.
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

6lack Reveals If He & Selena Gomez Will Team Up Again On Her Upcoming Album

“I love listening to everything,” 6lack says during his EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. While discussing his partnership with Johnnie Walker — specifically for their “Black Art Is Forever” event during the Tribeca film festival — 6lack reflected on working with such artists like Rita Ora, Gorillaz, Tinashe, and more. “I just honestly love to be able to go into other people’s worlds, move at their tempo, hear what inspires them, and then figure out how to find my place,” he said. One of those artists whose world he visited was Selena Gomez, joining her for “Crowded Room” off of her Rare album.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Maralee Nichols Proudly Dubs Herself ‘Theo’s Mom’ Amid New Tristan & Khloe Drama

Maralee Nichols is a proud mom! The 31-year-old Texas native and Tristian Thompson‘s third baby momma shared a sultry snapshot of herself on Instagram on July 19 that showed off her full rear end. She posed to the side, putting her voluptuous curves on display, and wore a form-fitting pair of light wash blue skinny jeans and a tight white tank. “Theo’s mom,” she captioned the sexy image.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Son Mason Disick’s Alleged Social Media Accounts

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason Disick's Alleged Instagram Account. No, Mason Disick is not keeping up with fans on Instagram. ICYMI, a social media account—which claimed it belonged to the 12-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick—shared a series of posts on July 21. In their Instagram posts, the account alleged that Kourtney's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was getting married soon and suggested she may have even attended a bridal party (referring to a nighttime outing with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian).
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian Is 'So Not Ready' for True's First Day of School

As Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome a second child to her family, she's also feeling all the feels about True Thompson growing up!. The Good American founder sweetly declared that she's "so not ready" for her four-year-old daughter to begin school in the fall. In a snap posted to her Instagram Story, Khloe showed off an adorable set of custom backpacks, lunchboxes and pencil cases emblazoned with True's name from the brand Stoney Clover Lane. "The cutest!!!!" she gushed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Joins HAIM On Stage For Surprise Performance Of ‘Love Story’ In London: Video

Taylor Swift popped up at the HAIM show in London! The singer, 32, appeared on stage to perform with her pals Este, 35, Danielle, 32, and Alana, 30, at their London show on Thursday, July 21. She sang a brief snippet of her classic hit “Love Story” at the iconic O2 Arena, along with a rendition of “Gasoline,” which is the group’s collaboration with Taylor.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’

David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

‘RHODubai’: Chanel Ayan Dissects Her Feud With Caroline Stanbury, Says More ‘Drama’ Is ‘Coming’

If you’ve been enjoying The Real Housewives of Dubai, then you’re in for a treat. Chanel Ayan recently sat down for an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife on our Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease!, and she shared her feelings on all the drama going down on the show. From her feud with Caroline Stanbury to sharing painful memories from her childhood, she didn’t hold back. Plus, she got really excited over the idea of joining Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip one day. And guess what? She’s fully on board with Caroline going with her.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Get Olivia Culpo’s Gorgeous Summer Glow With This Popular Sunless Tanner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Want sexy, smooth skin with a healthy natural glow? No need to reapply several tanners that can leave you looking streaky or laying out in the sun rays for hours. Instead, you can liven up your skin with a new tanning sensation that’s here to have you looking flawless!
SKIN CARE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
19K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy