Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Match 5” game were:

03-07-09-17-32

(three, seven, nine, seventeen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $269,000

