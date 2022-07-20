Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Match 5” game were:
03-07-09-17-32
(three, seven, nine, seventeen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $269,000
