SK Telecom to Lead International Standardization of Quantum Cryptography Technologies

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSK Telecom announced that its two technologies regarding the control and interworking of quantum cryptography communication networks were adopted as new work items at the ITU-T meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland. They will be approved as international standards through discussions among ITU-T member countries. The two technologies chosen as...

#Sk Telecom#Telecom Companies#Standardization#Itu#Quantum S
