A big crowd shows up to wrap up another successful Celina Lake Festival. Sunday was kids’ day, and there were a lot of activities for them to enjoy. Some tested their strength at the kiddie tractor pull or tried to reel in the big one at the fishing derby. Kids also got up and personal with some big trucks or hit the rides for a little fun. This is the 62nd year for the festival and the committee is glad to see people come back year after year to not only enjoy the everything on lakeshore drive, but in the rest of Celina too.

CELINA, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO