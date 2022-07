FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson and LB DeMarvion Overshown. Bijan tells RJ what it’s like to drive around in his new Lamborghini, which pleases RJ to say the least as an avid car guy. Bijan also describes why each Texas quarterback is vital to their team and what they can accomplish as players. Then, Overshown details his approach going into this season, and explains why he believes Texas’ defense will have a bounce back year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO