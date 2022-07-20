ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hunting Park pool remains closed as city heads into heat wave

By Sharifa Jackson
 1 day ago
"It would be fun to actually have it open again. This heat is really too much," said Alondra Pacheco of Hunting Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the third year in a row, repair delays will keep the pool at the Hunting Park Recreation Center closed.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation confirmed to Action News the pool was deemed "structurally unsound."



As the city of Philadelphia enters a new and oppressive heat wave, families in Hunting Park are frustrated with the fact they have one less place to cool off.

"When the kids get done playing, they're like, 'Hey, can we go in the pool?' I have to see their sad faces like, 'sorry, the pool's not open,'" said Joell Wood of Hunting Park. "I don't have any answers and I wish I did. A lot of kids want to be here."

A spokesperson for the department says making the repairs to open the Hunting Park Recreation Center pool "is a priority project for Parks & Rec, and has been for a number of months."

This year the city says out of 63 outdoor pools, 50 are set to open.

Pools began to open on a rolling basis beginning late last month.

A lifeguard shortage continues to be an issue across the country.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation selects which pools to open based on available staffing, geography, past pool usage and neighborhood need.

"It's bad because the neighborhood really needs it. The neighborhood thrives off the energy it provides," said Coach Hashaan Freeman.

Freeman leads a team of students who practice tennis at the park. He says the pool is a big part of their program.

"Honestly it just seems pretty pathetic that it's not open. I hope the city jumps on it and gets it done. I know we sure appreciate it. We have our fingers crossed," said Freeman.

A spokesperson for Parks and Recreation says repairs are underway to address the structural issues of the pool. Once the work is complete, the pool will immediately open. A target date is set for mid-August.

TrakSt?R
1d ago

but all the south philly pools where all the Irish and Italians live are filled with water..... go figure.🤔

CBS Philly

Schuylkill River Trail Getting $2.5 Million Expansion From Center City To Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions of dollars are going to help expand the Schuylkill River Trail. Local leaders made the announcement Tuesday afternoon under the Walnut Street Bridge. The investment will extend the trail from Center City all the way into Southwest Philadelphia. The money will come from a $2.5 million grant. Leaders stressed the importance of investing in green space, saying it benefits people all around the Philadelphia area and into the suburbs.
CBS Philly

Crews Paint New Rainbow Crosswalks In Philadelphia’s Gayborhood Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new rainbow in Philadelphia that is sure to hang around, rain or shine. Crews spent all night Tuesday painting the rainbow crosswalks at 13th and Locust Streets. The Streets Department tells CBS3 that this work is being done by PATCO. The agency agreed to refresh the crosswalks as part of a project to install ADA-compliant elevators at its facilities. The intersection is part of the Center City district called the Gayborhood. The crosswalks represent the rainbow flag, which has become a symbol for LGBTQ people. An official dedication will take place on July 5, which marks the 50th anniversary of the nation’s first LGBTQ rights demonstration.
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Convertible Stable in Fitler Square

This low-slung, high-ceilinged building, built in 1915 as a stable, currently houses an architectural firm — and you might want to hire that firm to transform the stable into the home you’ve always wanted. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department Delays Shutting Off Water For Delinquent Residential Customers Due To Heat Emergency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department has delayed shutting the water off for delinquent residential customers due to the heat emergency impacting the region. Shutoffs were scheduled to start on Wednesday, but a spokesperson for the department told CBS3 that shutoffs will resume once the emergency declaration is lifted. It will be the first time in two years the Philadelphia Water Department will shut off the water for delinquent residential customers. (Credit: CBS3) Once the heat emergency is lifted, some workers will be shutting off service to customers if they have unpaid bills totaling more than $1,000 and haven’t signed up for...
chesterspirit.com

Folcroft breaks ground on new $8.2 million complex

Folcroft Borough officials, members of the police department and residents gathered on Saturday at the field behind the Folcroft Fire Company to break ground on a new 22,000 square-foot, $8.2 million municipal complex. The complex will house administration offices, the police department and a 12,000 square-foot community center. “Today we...
CBS Philly

‘Heat Stroke Is A Medical Emergency’: Symptoms To Look For As Dangerous Heat Moves Into Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the ozone that covers Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. People with health conditions need to stay inside in air conditioning if they can. For people who do spend any extended time outside, doctors say it is important to know how to stay safe in the heat. Ashley Williams is staying in the shade in Northern Liberties and her kids are enjoying the start of this heat wave, splashing in the backyard. “We’re trying to stay safe and beat the heat,” Williams said. Whether it is...
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

