Despite a cooling market, corporate spend management startup Ramp reports that it has more than doubled its revenue run rate since the start of the year. The feat would be impressive in normal times, but is particularly so when tech companies — big and small — are laying off, freezing hiring and/or reporting slowing growth. But it’s even more notable for a startup — in an increasingly competitive space — to more than double revenue in a matter of months amid worsening market conditions.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO