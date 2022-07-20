ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

03-06-12-20-30

(three, six, twelve, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $353,500

FOX59

Mega Millions hits $530 million: Have Hoosiers won big?

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is set at $530 million, which would be the fifth largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. But with millions of Americans vying to win big, how many Hoosiers have walked away with the lucky winning ticket?. In the 20-year history of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana State Fair unveils discounts, deals for 2022 festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is unveiling deals and discounts for this year's festivities, which begin Friday, July 29. Since the fair is closed on Tuesdays this year, the popular $2 Tuesdays are gone. Instead, fairgoers can take advantage of $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, with $3 admission, $3 midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said his economic development team has reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S. “We are very interested in working with them,” the governor said at his weekly news conference. “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.” Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. It took over the project after reaching a deal with another company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri posts record surplus for second straight year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has more money on hand than ever before, thanks partly to a combination of inflation, higher wages and federal funds. The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion — more than double the previous record set just one year ago, according to data provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration. Much of the surplus is due to stronger than expected tax collections, state Budget Director Dan Haug said. Individual income tax revenue, the largest source of money for Missouri, rose 11.8% in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s partly because pay raises for workers also meant they paid more in state income taxes, Haug said.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Highline Bringing Real Internet to Michigan Viewed Directly by Lt Governor Gilchrist

ESCANABA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Highline, the new Fiber High-Speed Internet provider in Michigan, had the honor of showcasing their results of delivering gigabit speeds to Michigan residents during Lt Governor Gilchrist’s visit to Ford River Township on Saturday, July 18 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006078/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: Barring Major Disruptions, Indiana Gas Average Should Be $3.99 By Mid-August

STATEWIDE–Barring any significant disruptions, GasBuddy believes both the Indiana and nationwide average for gas will be $3.99 or lower by mid-August. “We are in the middle of hurricane season. Any disruptions like hurricanes or geopolitical tensions could shift gas prices, but I’m hopeful that we can get to below $4 per gallon by mid-August if everything holds up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Nick Davis

Indiana man makes $4000 a month picking up scrap metal part-time

We all have probably seen someone in our local town towing a trailer full of junk metal, but we never think just how much money is that worth?. We met a young man in Indiana who works a full-time job and picks up junk scrap metal from people, then hauls it to the scrapyard. This guy has a crazy amount of work ethic. He works from 3 AM to 11 AM and then goes out to pick up metal from people. Currently he can make about $4000 a month from this little side hustle. He is going out almost every day for pickups, and still has weekends with the family. He says, it seems like everyone has scrap metal that they need cleaned out of their garage or shed and they are really happy that someone is willing to help them remove it.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

AES: Nearly 6,000 people without power in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is working to restore power after a large outage on Indianapolis’ north and northeast side. As of 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, 5,802 customers were without power in Indianapolis, according to AES Indiana’s online outage map. The outage seems to be clustered near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood mall shooting sparks interest in gun purchases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis gun store says sales have been steady since Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, as some people consider arming themselves. Conner Iuni was among dozens of people in line Wednesday to purchase guns or accessories at Indy Arms Company on East 55th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Many Hoosiers Still Awaiting $125 Tax Rebate

While legislators get ready to debate a second tax rebate, the supply chain is delaying delivery of the first one. Indiana’s automatic tax rebate law delivered $125 rebates to Hoosiers. Roughly half of all taxpayers have bank information on file. State Auditor Tera Klutz says nearly all of those rebates have already been issued by direct deposit. But 1.7 million Hoosiers are receiving paper checks, twice as many as a typical year. Klutz says she hired an outside contractor to handle the extra load, and the company notified her office last week that it was short of paper.
WIBC.com

Autopsy Says Death of Indianapolis Man in IMPD’s Custody was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Holcomb: Let's Not Wait to Return a Billion Dollars to Hoosier Taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS - When the State of Indiana officially closed our fiscal books on June 30, we collected $1.24 billion dollars more than was last forecasted, which has created over $6 billion in reserves. In short, Indiana’s economy continues an unprecedented growth rate, thanks to employers and employees investing their time and talent right here at home.
INDIANA STATE
howafrica.com

What You Need To Know About The Election Riot Of 1876 In Indiana

Long after the 15th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, many white Hoosiers in Indiana continued to work against enfranchisement for black citizens. Laws limiting the civil rights of African Americans were kept in the state constitution; in many towns and cities, black voters were intimidated or physically assaulted. Intimidation of non-whites at the polls was common during the 19th century, carried out by such groups as a paramilitary unit known as The Wide Awakes. The 1872 elections saw several such attacks; the 1876 elections in Indianapolis where the worst recorded violence against black citizens occurred.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 members of high-profile Indianapolis meth and heroin ring sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS – Two members of a high-profile drug ring that operated in Indianapolis learned their sentences. According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Jovan Stewart and 45-year-old Dwyatt Harris were members of a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking group that operated in Indianapolis from summer 2019 through March 2020. Stewart...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

One-of-a-kind farmers market open Wednesdays in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — On the campus of Arsenal Technical High School sits the main urban farm of Growing Places Indy. It is an organization dedicated to empowering people through hands-on experiences and agricultural education, while also giving them access to fresh, local produce. In 2022, Growing Places Indy launched its...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
