Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
03-06-12-20-30
(three, six, twelve, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $353,500
