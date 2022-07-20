Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

We all have probably seen someone in our local town towing a trailer full of junk metal, but we never think just how much money is that worth?. We met a young man in Indiana who works a full-time job and picks up junk scrap metal from people, then hauls it to the scrapyard. This guy has a crazy amount of work ethic. He works from 3 AM to 11 AM and then goes out to pick up metal from people. Currently he can make about $4000 a month from this little side hustle. He is going out almost every day for pickups, and still has weekends with the family. He says, it seems like everyone has scrap metal that they need cleaned out of their garage or shed and they are really happy that someone is willing to help them remove it.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO