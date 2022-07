LOS ANGELES (WDTV) - Four players - two from WVU and two from the West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League - were selected during the second day of the MLB Draft. For WVU, pitcher Jacob Watters was selected in the fourth round by the Oakland Athletics. He recorded 75 strikeouts last season for the Mountaineers. His season high of strikeouts came against the Texas Longhorns. In that contest, he had 15.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO