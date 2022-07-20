ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Pioneers top Pilots in walk-off fashion

By Chuck Brame
 1 day ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers won in walk-off fashion at Dunn Field on Tuesday.

The Elmira Pioneers defeated the Newark Pilots 11-10 in 10 innings at the historic ballpark. Kyle Chmielewski led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a single for Elmira. Aiden Blake was up next and Blake delivered a walk-off double to the gap in the left center field that would score Chmielewski to seal the win.

Blake had a big night at the plate going 4-for-5 with four RBI’s and two runs scored. The Pios moved to within one game of the Geneva Red Wings for the fourth and final playoff spot in the PGCBL west division. The Elmira Pioneers (17-18) are on the road against the Jamestown Tarp Skunks on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

