In the wake of the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion remains legal in Alaska and is protected by the state constitution’s right to privacy. But that doesn’t mean it’s available across the state. In Bristol Bay, patients seeking abortions have always faced obstacles to care. Like many medical procedures, the long-held understanding is: If you need an abortion, fly to Anchorage. Beyond that, figuring out how to access care is like trying to solve a puzzle. There are multiple health care providers in the region, but none provide abortion services.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO