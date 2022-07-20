Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his girlfriend, her brother and the woman’s granddaughter. Jamie Leon Harris, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide. Schley County sheriff’s deputies found 65-year-old Paula Kelly, her 69-year-old brother Charles Brown, and Kelly’s pregnant granddaughter, Lara Bullard, 23, shot dead just after midnight Monday morning at their rural home about 35 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Columbus. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that when deputies responded, they arrested Harris at the house he shared with Kelly, Bullard, and Brown. Harris remained jailed Tuesday in neighboring Sumter County.
