ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Third man arrested for spending $14,000 on restaurant’s gas card

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xRpI_0gliMfPJ00
(Priceville Police Department)

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A third person was arrested Sunday for spending $14,000 on a restaurant’s gas card without authorization, according to Priceville Police.

According to a Facebook post from Priceville Police Department, J.W. Steakhouse in Priceville reported around $14,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on a company’s gas card. The purchases were spread out of the course of a year.

Two men, Michael Deangelo Pitts, 24, of Decatur, and Forron Omar Johnson, 25, of Trinity, were arrested earlier this month in connection with the unauthorized purchases. Both were charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say both Pitts and Johnson were former J.W. Steakhouse employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FLhQ_0gliMfPJ00
Daulton Garrett Chambers (Priceville Police Department)

Police say a third man, 24-year-old Daulton Garrett Chambers of Somerville, was arrested on Sunday, July 17 and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Chambers was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trinity, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
City
Somerville, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Cops are searching for someone they say used a big bag to conceal her crimes. They are hoping someone out there – can lead them to her. Surveillance cameras show her rummaging through the racks at Southern Trends last month. Cops say she started taking some shirts – and then sticking them in her bag.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Shoals man charged with stolen gun, hundreds of fentanyl pills

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A 27-year-old Muscle Shoals man was arrested after authorities found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a stolen gun earlier this week. Tavio Keontae Ruffin is facing one count of drug trafficking and one count of second-degree receiving stolen property after he and an unnamed woman were at a local storage unit facility with “no business” being on the property, authorities say.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Person#Credit Card#J W Steakhouse
WAFF

SWAT on scene of people barricaded in a residence

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT and Street Crimes Units are at a residence where two people have barricaded themselves in a residence. The incident is on Wandering Lane. Both people that are barricaded in the residence have active felony warrants according to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WAFF

Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals man was killed Wednesday after a vehicle reportedly struck him on River Road. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, William L. Minor suffered fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle hit him and left the scene of the crash. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy