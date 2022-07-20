Oakland hospital wants public help naming 2 red-tail hawks living on campus

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Oakland's Wilma Chan Highland Hospital is asking the public for assistance in naming the two red-tail hawks living in the hospital's campus courtyard.

For the past several months, two red-tailed hawks have lived in the Highland Hospital courtyard, Oaklandside reported . The birds are normally perched on top of the eight-story acute-care tower searching for food, the publication said. The birds are very territorial and stay with their mate for many years.

They nested in a cedar tree on the edge of the hospital's campus.

The parents have been caring for the chicks since the spring but two hospital workers noticed the offspring have grown big enough to fly out of the nest and live on their own, the publication said.

The hospital would like the public to submit name suggestions for the two red-tailed hawks here , the Alameda Health System said .

The top three names for each of the birds will be collected on Aug. 1 then the Alameda Health System staff, patients and the East Bay Community will get a final vote on Aug. 3.

