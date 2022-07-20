ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lauren Morgan: Scholar, feminist, and World Games gold medalist

By Lee Hedgepeth
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdJRj_0gliIR8r00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Lauren Morgan didn’t know she’d be representing the United States in the World Games until three days before the international sporting competition began. She didn’t have the normal opportunity for planning or for preparation. But the world-class water skier was determined. A little panicked, too, but determined nonetheless. She wanted to win, and she knew she had the skills to get the job done.

Lauren Morgan won gold for the US in the women’s water ski jump at the World Games 2022. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

On Saturday, she won gold in the women’s water ski jump, securing a victory for herself and for her country.

Morgan’s success goes beyond the water, too. She’s a daughter and sister: a member of a family that’s been committed to the sport for decades. She’s a criminal justice scholar, studying what she considers the far-too-large intersection of the foster care and juvenile justice systems. And Lauren Morgan is a feminist: a leader standing up and speaking out for women in a sport she said is dominated by men.

Getting to the World Games

When Lauren Morgan found out she’d be competing in the World Games – three days out – she began to panic.

“I hadn’t prepared,” she said. “I had three days to go. So I kind of overskiied.”

Her knee was strained from overuse, she said. “So I wasn’t feeling too confident.”

Before she left for Alabama, though, Morgan said she was able to get in a good day of training that she felt would set her up for success. Still, she knew winning at the World Games wasn’t inevitable.

“I knew the competition would be stiff,” she said. “But I knew I had a good shot to do really well.”

Going for the Gold

The World Games wasn’t the first time Lauren Morgan had been to Alabama. During her time at Florida Southern College, Morgan had competed in water ski competitions hosted at the University of Alabama. Her sister even attended Alabama.

“It was a lot of fun there,” Morgan said. “I’ve been to a football game.”

But now, Morgan was headed to Alabama for a different competition – the World Games 2022 – the first time Morgan had ever participated in the Olympic-run event.

Morgan said that during preliminary rounds of competition, conditions at Oak Mountain State Park were less than ideal. A significant tailwind was causing the skiers issues.

“So I was a little nervous,” Morgan said. “I hadn’t jumped in that big of a tailwind in a while.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRAmM_0gliIR8r00
    Lauren Morgan won gold for the US in the women’s water ski jump at the World Games 2022. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDnnk_0gliIR8r00
    Lauren Morgan photographed after securing a gold medal for the US in the women’s water ski jump. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Morgan was able to secure her seed in the finals, though, and use her remaining passes to hone her timing for the finals.

On Saturday, the day of the medal round, conditions at Oak Mountain State Park were perfect, Morgan said.

On her first jump, she said that even in the air, she thought she’d come close to the gold. She nearly did, but it would take a second jump to secure her place at the top of the podium.

She made the second jump – just over 173 feet – and did just that, winning gold for the United States in the women’s ski jump.

As Morgan came ashore after her win, the crowd at Oak Mountain State Park cheered her on. Children approached her, posing by her side for photos. Morgan smiled, speaking to everyone who’d come up to wish her congratulations.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhTYf_0gliIR8r00
    Lauren Morgan heads to shore after securing a gold medal for the US in the women’s water ski jump. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfkDY_0gliIR8r00
    Lauren Morgan won gold for the US in the women’s water ski jump at the World Games 2022. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNkAB_0gliIR8r00
    Lauren Morgan won gold for the US in the women’s water ski jump at the World Games 2022. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qKMY_0gliIR8r00
    Lauren Morgan won gold for the US in the women’s water ski jump at the World Games 2022. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

“That was probably the most pictures and autographs I’ve ever done,” she said. “And it felt really, really cool. It felt like I was actually a celebrity here – an athlete actually getting the exposure I feel like I deserve.”

The kids, she said, were a highlight of the day.

“All the kids mentioned they wanted to start skiing,” she said. “It’s cool to hear that.”

Becoming Dr. Morgan

In the wake of the World Games, gold medalist Lauren Morgan said she has no time to tread water. Next week, Morgan, a criminal justice scholar, moves to the dissertation stage of her Ph.D. program. Morgan’s research focuses on children who find themselves impacted by both the foster care and juvenile justice systems.

Morgan studied psychology as an undergraduate, but she said she began pursuing her interest in victimology both as a senior and during her time as a master’s student at Seattle University.

It was there, in Seattle, where Morgan worked at an emergency residential facility for at-risk youth. The facility could temporarily house minors, typically teens, for 15 days before they’d be forced to find them somewhere else to go. During her time at the facility, Morgan began to more intimately understand the difficult complexities at play in these childrens’ lives.

One of the girls at the Seattle facility stands out in Morgan’s memory: a 16-year-old who would come back to the facility again and again.

How Hartley’s High Intensity Camp saved a teen’s life

The girl had been placed in an overcrowded group home in the foster care system, Morgan said. The teen would run away from the facility and be placed in juvenile detention as a result. Once released, she’d be placed, once again, in a foster care setting, or sometimes in an emergency facility like the one where she met Lauren Morgan.

“I just really thought ‘there’s something wrong here,’” Morgan said of the teen’s situation. “She’s just cycling through these systems without any long-term stability.”

Morgan doesn’t know where the girl is today, but she wishes she did. The teen’s experiences, she said, motivate her to learn more deeply about how systems like foster care and juvenile detention can impact children for a lifetime.

So-called “crossover youth” – those children involved in foster care and juvenile justice – are the focus of Morgan’s dissertation, which she’s currently working to complete. She’s expanding her research on Seattle and comparing the city’s systems to those in other places around the country.

“It’s the systems that I’m interested in,” Morgan said.

Breaking the silence

Lauren Morgan is a leader in her sport in more ways than one.

In 2019, Morgan became one of the first women in her sport to speak publicly about what she called a culture of silence around sexual misconduct in the water skiing community.

That year, the U.S. Center for SafeSport concluded that Nate Smith, a top male waterskiier, had engaged in a pattern of inappropriate relationships and behavior, including having sex with an underage athlete and physically and emotionally abusing an adult athlete.

After the report’s release , Lauren Morgan publicly addressed the sexual victimization of women in the water skiing community.

“I am ashamed of being associated with an entity that values buoy count and distance over true character,” Morgan wrote at the time. “I am sad that the sport I love will do just about anything to highlight the world records, medals, and victories but is silent when times aren’t in favor.”

Morgan said she hoped that her statement would encourage women who may have been victimized to feel empowered to tell their stories.

Nate Smith received a three-month suspension from the sport. After that decision was announced, Smith released a statement admitting to “poor choices” involving his adult girlfriend but denying other allegations.

“As to the remainder of the allegations of conduct violating the law, they are just not true,” Smith’s statement said. “They are, to be very clear, not true.”

Smith has since resumed competition, even winning gold at the World Games 2022.

Morgan said that Smith’s three-month suspension wasn’t enough.

“It was a slap on the wrist,” she said.

Allowing Smith to compete on the world stage sends the wrong message to women in the sport and to little girls who are the sport’s future, Morgan said.

“The takeaway is that you can do anything if you’re a world champion,” Morgan said. “You can get away with whatever you want. You’re a world record holder, so it’s all good. It doesn’t send the right message.”

Sending the right message

When Lauren Morgan came ashore Saturday at Oak Mountain State Park, having become a World Games gold medalist, a young girl approached her, shaking with excitement. Morgan smiled at her from ear to ear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6WJJ_0gliIR8r00
Lauren Morgan exits the water at Oak Mountain State Park after securing a gold medal for the US in the women’s water ski jump. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

The girl’s mom approached Morgan, too.

“My daughter wants to go home and learn how to ski now,” she said.

That, Morgan said, is all she can ask for: that through her example of athletic excellence and integrity of character, little girls learn an important lesson. She is a champion, and I can be, too.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. The suspect then shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more. The shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall.
GREENWOOD, IN
abc27 News

2 from Baltimore charged in Harrison County after allegedly bringing 30 grams of fentanyl into WV

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people from Baltimore have been charged in Harrison County after allegedly bringing more than 30 grams of fentanyl into the state. On July 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling “at a speed greater than the posted speed limit of 35, approximately 37-38 miles per hour,” in the area of Philippi Pike in Anmoore, according to a criminal complaint.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27 News

Harrisburg police investigate early morning fatal crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police officers were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in the area of North 17 and Regina Streets. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that appeared to have collided at the intersection. The initial investigation has led officers to believe that one vehicle was traveling north on 17th Street while the other was traveling east on Regina Street prior to the crash.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
abc27 News

Rowdy horse and buggies lead to arrest for alleged underage drinking

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police recently responded to a call of rowdy horse and buggies and made an arrest for charges related to underage drinking. At about 12:17 a.m. on July 16, PSP Troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Byler Road in Sparta Township (Crawford County). The station was dispatched to the location for reports of beer cans being thrown from horse and buggies and kids hanging off them, a PSP report said.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

York City Police investigate Tuesday night shootings

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police continue to investigate two Tuesday night shootings. On July 19, officers first arrived to the scene in the 500 block of E. Boundary Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man with injuries from the shooting. The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to […]
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Games#Gold Medalist#Feminist
abc27 News

PA Lottery ticket worth over $1M sold in Dauphin County

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket won big in the July 15 drawing, matching all six winning numbers: 23-29-32-36-44-46. The prize is $1,040,000, less withholding.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman charged after ambulance joyride

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance Friday was identified. At about 12:04 p.m. Friday, Mission Police received a 911 call from the Mission Hospital security officer after being assaulted during the theft of a vehicle. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Pharr EMS was transporting a patient from Alton […]
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Pennsylvania motorcyclist arrested for leading State Police on high speed chase

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in the Erie County Prison after leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police report Brian McClelland, 25, of Springboro was heading north on Route 89 in Venango Township on Sunday, July 17 around 3:30 a.m. when troopers noticed a tail light on the bike was out. Troopers reportedly matched the description of his motorcycle with one that was involved in a pursuit with Union City Police earlier that night.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Ephrata police investigate Turkey Hill robbery, assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate a reported robbery and assault at Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road. According to the report, the police department received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk around 4:25 a.m. on July 21. The clerk said a male entered the store wearing a mask. […]
EPHRATA, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy