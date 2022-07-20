ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

North Kansas City officer dies of injuries following shooting

An officer shot and injured during a traffic stop Tuesday morning has died.

Officer Daniel Vasquez’s death was announced by the North Kansas City Police Chief around 2:30 p.m.

Vasquez was 32 years old and joined the North Kansas City Police Department in 2021.

“A shining star of our department. These are always tragedies, but to see a young person so early on in his career lose his life to senseless violence is just unfathomable,” Chief Kevin Freeman, North Kansas City Police, said.

The North Kansas City officer was shot after pulling over a car for an expired temporary tag shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The suspected shooter took off in the car. The Clay County Sheriff announced the suspect’s arrest at 1:45 p.m., about three hours after the shooting.

