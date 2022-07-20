ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Council votes for police pay raise in “backroom deal”

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mByCZ_0gliFpfS00

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Amid a nationwide racial reckoning between police and communities of color, Oakland city councilmembers on Tuesday gave police officers a raise following what a councilmember called a “backroom deal” by the mayor.

All six councilmembers present at Tuesday’s special City Council meeting approved the raise while Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan and Councilmember Carroll Fife were excused. The tentative agreement was struck less than two weeks ago in closed session between the city and the Oakland Police Officers’ Association, the police union.

It gives officers a three percent increase in 2024 and 2025. Officers were already expected to receive a three and a half percent increase next year under an agreement that extended to June 30, 2024.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“This is a very important vote that we are making,” City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said. “A very historic vote,” she said after a speech about the deal, racial reckoning and building trust with the community.

Bas said she wanted to consider the police contract alongside safety recommendations. No other councilmember brought up the police pay raise before Bas spoke.

She was second to last to speak before the vote. Mayor Libby Schaaf is serving her last term.

Her office did not respond to a request for a comment on the deal with police. The council approved other agreements with city unionized workers, which will send the city over its approved budget.

The council will be back in session next week to amend the budget, so it is balanced again. Bas said changes to the police contract are what the city needs.

At the same time, Oaklanders want the city to invest in other forms of violence prevention, she said. Bas said some of her constituents want a greater police presence, while others do not have faith in police.

Bas serves district two, which includes part of East Oakland, and among other locations, Chinatown. She said the decisions the City Council must make are hard “because Oakland is so diverse.”

Video of Kon Fung killing released by OPD

Coming out opposed to the pay increase for police on Tuesday was the Anti Police-Terror Project, which has been demanding the city spend money to help residents with housing, jobs and other violence prevention measures. Anti Police-Terror Project leaders argue that police do not keep Oaklanders safe.

Rather, resources that help people heal and offer things such as shelter and work are what gets at the root causes of violence.

“Time after time our government fails to invest in the community while overfunding the police,” said James Burch, policy director of the Anti Police-Terror Project, in a statement. “Now the administration has decided to open up OPD’s contract for no other reason than to funnel more funds to officers.”

Bas felt the agreement with the police was rushed. “This rushed backroom process I believe is going to harm us,” Bas said in her remarks to other councilmembers and anyone who was watching the meeting.

Barry Donelan, president of the police union, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richmondconfidential.org

Police chief returns to work after 9 months on leave

Richmond Police Chief Bisa French returned to work on Monday, nine months after being put on administrative leave because of an assault accusation, Assistant Chief Louie Tirona confirmed Wednesday. French rose through the ranks to become the city’s first female police chief in July 2020. Last October, then-City Manager Laura...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

SF supes call on new DA to keep Innocence Commission

(BCN) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to call on new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to keep a criminal justice reform program that was begun under her predecessor, Chesa Boudin, who was recalled in June. The Independent Innocence Commission was begun in 2020 by Boudin and was staffed by liaison […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF school board member apologizes for racially insensitive comment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco school board commissioner is facing criticism over her comments about black and brown students. Some people are calling the comments racist. School Board Member Ann Hsu made the comments in a San Francisco Parent Action questionnaire. She has since apologized and issued an updated response. While some people […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
KRON4 News

Troubles continue at 33 Tehama after flooding

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Troubles continue at the high-rise building 33 Tehama St. where 500 San Franciscans were displaced at the beginning of last month after a water main failure. Some residents were told they could re-occupy the building on Aug. 1, but now they’re told they may not be able to come back until […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
Person
Rebecca Kaplan
KRON4 News

See what a revitalized downtown SF may look like

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As downtown San Francisco’s economic recovery lags behind other major U.S. cities, the community benefit district that oversees the Financial District and Jackson Square has teamed up with an urban design studio to reimagine the future of the area in hopes of making it a “pedestrian paradise.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Black San Francisco leader blasts ‘homeless situation’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent San Francisco leader in the African American community is calling for more action to curb violent behavior by homeless people after a beloved nonprofit director was severely beaten by two allegedly homeless men Friday. James Spingola, director of the Ella Hill Hutch Community...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New trash can prototypes placed around SF

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Franciscans will be able to test new public trash can prototypes around the city for the next two months and offer feedback before the design is finalized, city officials announced this week. The trash cans currently in use were designed more than two decades...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#City Council#Oakland City#Police Union
KRON4 News

15 employees fired by new SF DA Jenkins

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over a dozen employees were fired by San Francisco’s new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Staff turnover is not uncommon when a new DA takes office. In total, fifteen staffers were terminated by Brooke Jenkins, according to a recent report. “When it comes to me personally, what I am most worried about is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Applications open for Berkeley Section 8 housing vouchers

The Berkeley Housing Authority is accepting applications for Section 8 vouchers beginning today until July 26. Access the application here in English, Spanish and Mandarin. Call BHA at (510) 981-5495 for other languages. The applications are available online, and only one will be accepted per household. It’s a randomized system...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
KRON4 News

New SF DA recuses herself from case of Mayor Breed’s brother

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins asked the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta to take over the case of Mayor London Breed’s brother, who is seeking to have his involuntary manslaughter, armed robbery, and carjacking sentence reduced. The news was confirmed to KRON4 on Wednesday by an official in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

New District Attorney Fires Multiple Staff Members

SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco’s new District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, fired more than a dozen staff members who were originally a part of former DA Chesa Boudin’s team. This mass firing comes just two weeks after she was initially sworn in this month on July 8. According to reports,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New shelter beds for the homeless

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco’s shelter program added 420 beds today. The beds will be used to get people off the streets at locations in Lower Nob Hill and the Theater District. KRON 4 spoke with the CEO of a nonprofit that’s running one of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy