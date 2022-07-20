ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern Medical accused of violating public disclosure laws days before labor strike

By Christian Galeno
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s a race against time for Kern Medical management as a three-day employee strike inches closer.

The hospital now being accused by members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 521 of violating California open meeting laws and about being misleading on the use of an outpatient facility.

“Healthcare workers like myself know very well that the Hospital Authority must do more to comply with the law and provide quality care to our patients, ” Eva Dominguez, MRI Technologist and SEIU Local 521 Member, said. “We’ve provided our union with the facts that we believe point to Kern Medical’s efforts to operate above public oversight.”

A lawsuit, filed on Monday in California Superior Court, alleges Kern Medical’s management violated the Brown Act and California Public Records Act. Laws that require public agencies like the Kern County Hospital Authority (KCHA) which oversees Kern Medical, to disclose how they spend tax money and deliberate in public.

SEIU Local 521 alleges in the lawsuit that Kern Medical fails to do just that.

“The funds are coming from a public entity,” George, Kern Medical Clinical Nurse Leader and SEIU Local 521 Member, said. “The lawsuit derives from there not being enough transparency.”

The lawsuit further alleges that the Hospital Authority created a stand-alone corporation, Kern Medical Surgery Center LLC, under the guise of providing ambulatory surgeries, but instead is also providing boutique spa services and cosmetic surgeries to the residents of West Bakersfield at the expense of investments that could improve the quality of care provided to indigent residents.

“In Kern Medical’s Surgical Department, we don’t always have the equipment we rely on to do our jobs,” Robin Heber, Operating Room Surgical Technologist at Kern Medical and SEIU 521 Member, said. “There have been multiple instances when our equipment isn’t available because it was sent to the Kern Medical Surgery, LLC facilities.

Kern Medical workers announce 3-day strike over ‘unfair labor practice’

Kern Medical told 17 News that it does not comment on pending litigation. Meantime, a spokesperson for the county re-directed us to the union for comment on the matter.

On the matter of the strike, Employees and union leaders say one last offer was made by hospital management today but it seems employees will be picketing in exactly one week. No further word has been given if the hospital and the union will head back to the bargaining table.

“We are 24.7% below wage parity for health care workers in our area and that contributes to our high turnover rate,” Pfister said. “We don’t want to strike, but we are at a point in order to provide high quality health care, we have to.”

To read the full lawsuit, click here .

Kern Medical Workers postpone strike to August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For almost two decades, Daian Smith has cared for mothers and their babies at Kern Medical. Smith, a Labor & Delivery Nurse, plans to walk off the job if hospital management doesn’t put a stop to issues that are causing the hospital to hemorrhage essential workers. “I’ve known of nurses that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern Medical approves $15 million, worker strike on pause

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Today the Kern County Hospital Authority Board of Governor’s approved a $15,000,000 dollar outsourcing contract. That money will provide emergency assistance to Kern Medical with crisis staffing in response to labor disputes, strikes, or other work interruptions. Union workers had announced that they will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Thousands may lose access to local hospitals beginning Aug. 1

TULARE – Thousands of people living in and around the city of Tulare may not have access to their local hospital next month. Adventist Health, which operates the only hospital in Tulare, and Anthem Blue Cross, the largest health insurer in the state, have until midnight on Aug. 1, 2022 to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates. If they can’t, Central Valley residents covered by Anthem won’t be able to afford visits to Adventist medical centers in Tulare, Hanford, Selma and Reedley. Adventist’s Central Valley network of medical facilities sees more than 1 million patients per year. The agreement was originally set to expire at midnight on July 18 but both parties agreed to a two-week extension to continue negotiations.
TULARE, CA
KGET

Bakersfield State of the City address returns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s annual State of the City address returned in person for the first time in three years. On Wednesday, city officials and the Greater Bakersfield Chamber focused on progress made against some of Bakersfield’s most challenging problems and what comes next.  Mayor Karen Goh shared optimism for Bakersfield during a turbulent […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,342 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 1,342 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 266,145 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,485 deaths, and 249,066 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 689,020 negative COVID-19 tests and 266,145 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline now available in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s been years in the making, Americans can now dial 988 during a mental health crisis, akin to 9-1-1 for medical or law enforcement emergencies. Days after its launch, those who answer calls locally are seeing an increase in people reaching out for help. Ellen Eggert supervises the local crisis hotline […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCCD, flush with $50 million in state energy lab funding, holds workshop with Energy Commission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Community College District held a day-long workshop Wednesday on the future of Kern County’s energy economy featuring the vice-chair of the California Energy Commission. The CEC’s Siva Gunda was on hand to discuss the college district’s $50 million appropriation from the new state budget for a California Renewable Energy […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

If Oil Drilling Ends in California, What Happens to Oil Country?

California is considering phasing out oil drilling in the state by 2045 to minimize carbon emissions that contribute to global warming. Unlike, for example, West Virginia or Oklahoma, our economy is not largely reliant on fossil fuels. However, for at least one part of California, ceasing oil extraction would be a huge problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

1952: The year that shook the world

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marks the 70th anniversary of one of Kern County’s defining events – the 1952 earthquake, or rather earthquakes – a deadly initial 45-second jolt followed by a series of significant aftershocks lasting 33 harrowing days culminating in what we know today as the August 22nd Bakersfield earthquake.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Groundwater Authority clarifies well permit process

Man convicted in manslaughter of prison cellmate

EQ-52: Chunks of the Beale Clock Tower told the story for 12-year-old Hank Webb

Homicides down, robberies up in Kern County in 2022

KCSO searches for missing teen who goes by alias

Remains of missing Cal City woman, identified

KGET

KGET

