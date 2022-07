(The Center Square) - The Hawaii Department of Health said a plan to defuel the Red Hill Storage Facility is missing information and will not be approved. The U.S. Navy filed its plan with the DOH last month in response to a fuel spill that sickened thousands of residents. About 20,000 gallons of fuel that had been transferred into overhead pipes in May spilled in November due to human error, Rear Admiral Christopher Kavanaugh told a joint meeting of Hawaiian legislators.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO