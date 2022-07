PRESCOTT – Area residents need not be alarmed when they see new signs going up at Firestone. Mary Godwin, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Economic Development Office, told the Prescott City Council, at its July meeting Monday night, she and Mayor Terry Oliver met with representatives from Firestone, which has been sold to Holcim. The new company will be replacing the signage, but has no plans on closing, she said. The parent company is Holcim, while Firestone’s new name will be Elevate. Initially, she said, a banner will cover the Firestone sign until the new one is installed.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO