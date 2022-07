Veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after struggling in his only four starts, it was announced Thursday. Keuchel had been DFA'd earlier this year by the White Sox and caught on with the Diamondbacks after being signed to a minor-league contract in early June, but was winless in four starts with a 9.64 ERA. He'll clear waivers and be a free agent again.

