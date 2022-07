It's official: everyone has had enough with the surge in rat sightings all around the city—and officials are finally (hopefully) doing something about it. Last week, four members of the City Council presented the five-point "Rat Action Plan," which heavily relies on the establishment of "rat mitigation zones," where the city would be expected to double down its efforts to control the rodent population. The Sanitation Department would be tasked to come up with the parameters for each zone, also determining goals for all areas.

