Waterloo, IA

Residents Encouraged to Return Improperly Used or Unregistered Sanitation Carts

cityofwaterlooiowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents Encouraged to Return Improperly Used or Unregistered Sanitation Carts. The City of Waterloo’s Public Works Department announces the Radio Frequency Identification Program (RDID Program) is now fully operational for curbside garbage services!. Waterloo’s new system keeps track of every address for the driver, verifying if each cart...

cityofwaterlooiowa.com

kwayradio.com

Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
WATERLOO, IA
WQAD

Iowa mayor dies in crash involving driver's education car

JANESVILLE, Iowa — The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died when a 14-year-old driver's education student collided with another vehicle, authorities said. Gregory "Mike" Harter, 71, the mayor of Fairbank, died at the scene of the crash Monday morning on U.S. 218 near Janesville, city officials said.
JANESVILLE, IA
kwayradio.com

Arrest After Ladder Used in Break-In

A Waterloo man has been arrested after using a neighbor’s ladder to break into another neighbor’s apartment, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 38 year old Joseph Roster admitted to using the ladder to break into the apartment of his upstairs neighbor and stealing an item and placing it in his own apartment. The victim reported Roster had been acting strangely, including bringing her new locks for her apartment door that would have given anybody access to her living quarters who had a key to the common front door. Roster has been charged with second degree Burglary and first degree Stalking. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Stealing $55,000

A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Three Cedar Rapids Restaurants Have Recently Closed

It's always a bummer to have to share local business closures. Three Cedar Rapids restaurants have recently closed their doors, one of which opened just a few months ago. Last week, I saw a few people on Facebook asking about La Chamba Mexican Restaurant at 5001 1st Ave SE in Cedar Rapids. Eastern Iowans were a bit confused because it appeared that the restaurant had closed, but there was no official announcement at the location or on the Facebook page, which has since been deleted. The Mexican restaurant opened for business on March 10th, only four months ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

City expresses frustrations with state legislature over fireworks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A number of fires in Cedar Rapids this 4th of July, according to the city of Cedar Rapids, were likely started by fireworks. Officials estimate the number is around 10. Both council members Dale Todd and Ashley Vanory, who represent the third and fifth districts respectively, expressed frustration with the new laws from the state legislature.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Cute New Boutique is Headed to the NewBo District

Get ready for a new place to shop this fall! A new clothing boutique called The Shop is making its way to the NewBo District in Cedar Rapids. The Shop is moving in to 1390 3rd Street SE in the restored Skelly Oil gas station, which is right across the street from Little Bohemia and Tornado's Grub & Pub. The building has actually been on owner Lauri Martensen's radar for about a year now. She told me:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits1027.com

Driver’s ed teacher killed in northeast Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA
Randy Bennett
KBUR

Mayor of small northeast Iowa town dies in car crash

Waterloo, IA- The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died in a car crash Monday that left three others injured. The Des Moines Register reports that 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, had served as the mayor of the small town of Fairbank Iowa since 2018. According to a...
FAIRBANK, IA
KCRG.com

Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury in Linn County has now convicted a man of pretending to be an officer before attacking an older couple in their home. Police said the incident happened on January 9 in Coggon when Brandon Lee, 33, displayed a badge, posing as an officer, before forcing his way into the home where he attacked Joseph Henderson, 73, and his wife Sandra, 72. Lee then demanded to be taken to a safe, where he stole $50,000 from the couple.
COGGON, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in crash in southwest Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: Over 200 books donated to Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District. More than 200 books from Iowa-based authors were donated to the library at Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District in Bremer County. Legal issues surrounding potential restrictions on travelling across state lines for abortion access. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

These Hateful Posters Found In An Iowa Town Are Now Going Viral

Earlier this month many residents in Oelwein Iowa woke up to flyers with swastikas on them. A neo-Nazi group is accused of putting up these posters and flyers in a public park located in Oelwein. This incident is not only getting a lot of attention from locals and other Iowans, but it is now also being covered on platforms like TikTok, and it's going viral.
OELWEIN, IA
kwayradio.com

Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Driver’s Ed instructor killed in crash in eastern Iowa

BREMER COUNTY, IOWA — A driver’s education instructor was killed in a crash on Monday morning in Bremer County after a student driver lost control of their vehicle. It happened on Highway 218 in the town of Janesville at 8:29 a.m. According to an online crash report, a...

