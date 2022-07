Jason Oppenheim is making it known that he is quite interested in model Marie-Lou, whom he was spotted kissing in Greece. "I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon," Oppenheim, 45, told PEOPLE on Sunday during the Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, and benefitting No Kids Hungry in Beverly Hills. "It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice," he added.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO