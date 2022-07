Name image and likeness brought several Penn State players to Riverfront Sports in Scranton today for a sponsored football clinic with 200 kids. Dominic DeLuca, Penn state LB(Wyoming Area) says, “We are here to give back to everyone. Being back in my hometown with little kids showing them how to play the sport we all love, football, just to give back to the community is great. “

SCRANTON, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO