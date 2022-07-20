ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

2-year-old struck in North Sacramento crash

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXP6R_0gliC7Si00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers are currently investigating a collision involving a child and vehicle in North Sacramento.

The collision occurred after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way and the pedestrian involved was a 2-year-old girl.

Woman killed in Stockton shooting near Albany, Astor Drives

Officers said that the child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and that the driver was contacted on the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Small Child Injured in Sacramento Traffic Accident

Accident on Rio Linda Boulevard Injures Little Girl. A small child was struck by a vehicle and injured in a Sacramento traffic accident on July 19. The accident was reported near the overpass for I-80 and the intersection of Rio Linda Boulevard, where it meets Phillipi Way, sometime after 4:00 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. The little girl reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Authorities reported that impairment did not appear to be a factor in the accident. The road remained closed while an investigation into the pedestrian accident was conducted.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Flees After Flipping SUV In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver ran from the scene after a crash in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. Car overturned and took out a telephone line. Center Parkway and South Parkway. Driver fled the scene. @gooddaysacramento ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@JohnDabkovich⁩ pic.twitter.com/AYKvMbsA7l — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) July 21, 2022 The scene is near Center Parkway and Pomegranate Avenue. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the SUV managed to shear off a telephone pole. No description of the driver has been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Albany, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
FOX40

Fairfield car crash starts grass fire

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle accident involving a rolled over car on Wednesday started a grass fire in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. The crash occurred along Ranch Solano Parkway near St Andrews Road, according to the fire department, where the vehicle rolled over onto an electrical box.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Questions remain after Stockton shooting that left woman dead, teen injured

STOCKTON, Calif. — The day after a deadly shooting in a Stockton neighborhood, residents who spoke with KCRA 3 expressed their fatigue with violence. The Stockton Police Department announced that it arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with shooting two women and killing one of them. It happened near Albany and Astor drives. Investigators believe the 16-year-old and another gunman who accompanied him tried to rob the women, each ages 18 and 20, after he and another unidentified male met up with them. Police said that is when the two alleged gunmen shot at both women, killing the 20-year-old.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Rio Vista firefighters find unoccupied car in Sacramento River

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — An unoccupied vehicle was found in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista on Thursday, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department. Firefighters found the car near Highway 160 and Sherman Island Road, although crews initially went to the wrong location, according to RVFD. The...
RIO VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC10

Sacramento man falls from top of vehicle and dies after allegedly trying to attack driver

CERES, Calif. — A man died at the hospital after he allegedly tried to attack the driver and fell from the top of a moving vehicle, the Ceres Police Department said. Police said they originally responded to a reported disturbance along the 1500 block of East Hatch Road just after 2:30 a.m. The man was on top of a moving vehicle and allegedly trying to attack the driver before he fell.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

New “Yellow Alerts” System Aims At Hit-And-Run Drivers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new bill signed by Gov. Newsom is expected to target hit-and-run drivers. Starting in 2023, if someone is killed because of a hit-and-run, law enforcement can request that the California Highway Patrol activate an alert with a description of either the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. Similar to AMBER Alerts, highway signs would ask drivers to be on the lookout. In recent weeks, CBS13 has reported at least seven deadly hit-and-runs in the Sacramento area. Adriana Jenson is still searching for clues after losing her husband, Robert, exactly a month ago Wednesday. The couple had plans to celebrate their 12th...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Authorities find at-risk missing Stockton woman | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX40

Collisions along Hwy 50 and I-80 cause morning backups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A five car accident, involving at least one car on its side, on Highway 50 near 16th Street is backing up traffic on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement and first responder reports. Currently no injuries are being reported by first responders or law enforcement. Along eastbound Interstate 80 near Norwood […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Elvis Giovanni Umanzor Killed in Car Accident on Norwood Avenue [Sacramento, CA]

16-Year-Old Dies after Car Chase Crash on Main Avenue. The crash happened at around 8:48 pm. on July 15th, on Norwood and Main Avenues, involving a teenager in a police chase. Furthermore, the investigation stated that police conducted a traffic enforcement stop near 65th Street and 14th Avenue. Consequently, the teenager failed to yield for the stop.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Man sentenced in June death of CalTrans worker

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man charged with hitting and killing a CalTrans worker last month was sentenced Wednesday to serve 6 years in state prison and 2 years in county jail. Taje Hollman was arrested after he drove into a CalTrans worker on Interstate 80 on June 3...
FAIRFIELD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Head-on collision in Sutter County off Highway 99 kills 18-year-old, injures 2 others

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A teenager died and two were injured in a collision off Highway 99 in Sutter County, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter Unit. According to the CHP report, the Toyota driver, a 18-year-old from Olivehurst, whose name has not been released, suffered life-ending injuries in the collision while George Sewell, 53, and Edward Garcia, 20, sustained major injuries.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield fire displaces 4 and a dog

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters in Fairfield responded to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Garfield Street. The fire resulted in the displacement of four individuals and a dog being displaced. Firefighters arrived at the fire around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and saw flames burning on the back and side of the home.  […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy