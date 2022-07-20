2-year-old struck in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers are currently investigating a collision involving a child and vehicle in North Sacramento.

The collision occurred after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way and the pedestrian involved was a 2-year-old girl.

Officers said that the child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and that the driver was contacted on the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

