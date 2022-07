Sadly summer is quickly coming to the end. We are already in the second half of July which means, two-a-days will start soon and back to school activities. I know many of you try to squeeze in one last quick getaway before the reality of school life begins. Why not take your kids to Gator Country, just outside of Beaumont, which also means you are only a little more than an hour from the beach. You can stay at the beach and venture over to Gator Country for a few hours. Gator Country is a one-of-a-kind experience. Me being the alligator lover that I am had the time of my life. I had the pleasure of going a few years back.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO