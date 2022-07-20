ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas 2nd cheapest state to live in during inflation surge

By Alex Hunt, Stuart Price
 1 day ago

KANSAS — When it comes to affordability, how well do think your home state fares in that category?

The findings were good for three of the Four States, not so good for the other.

A survey titled America’s Top States for Business considered 88 different metrics and 10 categories of competitiveness.

Of all 50 states, Kansas ranks number two in the category of cost of living. This is a finding that doesn’t surprise Blake Benson, President of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, in the least.

“We’re generally about 20% below the national average in terms of cost of living. When you couple that with the fact that our median income here in Pittsburg increased 22.5% just last year to this year, it really explains why so many people are moving to Pittsburg,” said Benson.

With inflation surging, Benson says the survey results couldn’t have come at a better time for businesses, families, and retirees looking for a new place to call home.

He says the population of the city increased by 475 people from 2019 to 2020.

Statistics for 2021 are not yet available.

“I think it just explains why so many people are choosing to move to Pittsburg. Specifically, we’ve got a number of new housing developments that are under construction. We’ve got a strong health care system. We’ve got a strong educational system. So when you couple that with a low cost of living, it really makes us attractive for relocation,” said Benson.

In that same survey, Arkansas came in at number ten and Missouri came in at number six.

The state of Oklahoma ranked 38th when it comes to affordability.

To see the entire list, click here.

