Lane County, OR

Lumberjack shows, concerts and other top attractions at this year's Lane County Fair

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
 1 day ago

A slew of new and longtime-favorite attractions are lined up for this week's Lane County Fair, which kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday in Eugene at the Lane Events Center.

Organizers said they hope to benefit from additional attendees from the World Athletics Championships.

“It’s a fun festival vibe around town right now, and we’re happy to be a part of it and hope the attendees come over to celebrate with us,” said Rachel Bivens, assistant fair manager.

For first-time Lane County fairgoers and fair veterans, here are 10 essential things and new attractions to check out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1jVS_0gliBjlA00

Timberworks Lumberjack Show

One new show this year is a group of lumberjacks who will be climbing, sawing and chopping some very large logs as they compete to see who’s the fastest to accomplish such feats.

The show will be held three times each day at 1:15 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

All-Alaskan Racing Pigs

The pig racing track is one of the most well-known attractions of the Lane County Fair. It features a team of pigs trained to run and jump over obstacles, with all the corny pig-themed names to be expected for the animals.

The pig races are held each day at 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Concerts

Taking to the fair's main stage, rapper T.I. performs Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., KC and the Sunshine Band will bring their unique fusion of R&B, funk and Latin percussion groove. Country pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson takes the stage on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Capping things off is Latin music at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday from Mexican artist Luis Angel, "El Flaco," who began his solo career in 2020 after being a part of local bands since 2003.

Food booths

Whether it’s elephant ears, fried ravioli or blackberry grilled cheese, the fair has a bit of variety for adventurous eaters to try, in addition to the typical fare of pizza, burgers and teriyaki chicken.

Oregon authors at fair: Oregon authors debut books written during pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KryaA_0gliBjlA00

Carnival

Single tickets for rides can be purchased on-site, and visitors can buy packages priced at $60 for 120 tickets and $115 for 250 tickets. Each ride costs between 10 and 13 tickets. Height requirements for the rides are online at atthefair.com/carnival .

This year the fair sold wristbands for unlimited rides online-only for the first time, and sales for those closed Tuesday at midnight.

'Balloonacy'

A talented balloon sculptor who can make over 100 different animals with balloons will be performing throughout the fair at the family fun and community stages. The “Balloonacy” shows will be at the family fun stage each day at 12:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on the community stage.

Esports competitions

New this year is an esports area in the commercial vendor hall, which will have big screens where people can watch or compete in a variety of video game tournaments throughout the fair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIA7S_0gliBjlA00

Animal exhibits

A must for any fair-going experience, the animal and 4-H exhibits can be found at the south side of the fair indoors, along with livestock judging. To find the horse shows, just go to the building on the west side of the fair, behind the main concert stage.

Professor Smart

A trained juggler and comedian, Professor Smart “brings science to life with storytelling and cool demonstrations,” according to the fair’s description. Smart’s shows will be held each day at 11:45 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Kids Tractor Pull

Kids can ride a miniature, ground-shaking pedal tractor at the fair each day at 3:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. through Saturday, and at 2:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Lane County Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lane Events Center, main entrance at 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street. To find a map of different areas, go to atthefair.com/fair-map .

Getting there: Parking is $5 per car, cash only. Visitors can also use Eugene's bike share system, PeaceHealth Rides, www.PeaceHealthRides.com; Lane Transit District buses (Downtown LTD Eugene station directly serves the fairgrounds via routs 33, 36, 41 and 43); or taxi and rideshare (drop-off location at Orange D gate access at main entrance).

Tickets: $9; $7 for 65 and older, first responders and military personnel; $6 for ages 6 to 12 and free for 5 and younger. There are also deals and group packages for tickets at www.atthefair.com/tickets-and-deals .

More information: www.atthefair.com

