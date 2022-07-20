Crews Battle Grass Fire In Cleveland County

Crews are battling a grass and structure fire in northeast Oklahoma City. The fire is near NE 41st St. and Stella Dr. One outbuilding is on fire and flames have reached a trailer full of tires. This is a developing story.
Fire crews are battling a grass fire on the southeast side of Oklahoma City. The fire is near Southeast 104th Street and South Luther Road. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma City residents were taken to hospitals Tuesday due to the extreme heat, according to the metro area ambulance service, Emergency Medical Services Authority. EMSA issued a Medical Heat Alert update Tuesday evening, stating paramedics responded to eight suspected heat-related illness calls as of...
MOORE, Okla. — Authorities took a person to a hospital after a fire sparked early Wednesday morning at a Moore duplex. Crews responded around 6 a.m. to a duplex fire near the corner of Northeast 12th Street and Eastern Avenue. Authorities said the fire spread from inside the wall separating the two units.
Oklahoma City police and fire departments are investigating the cause of a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said at least one person died at the scene of the crash. A portion of...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to a fatal crash in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday, officials responded to a deadly crash on North MacArthur Boulevard. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
Yukon Police said one person was arrested after a chase Thursday morning. Officers said they first tried to pull the suspect over at Yukon Parkway and Main Street, but the driver would not stop. Police eventually conducted a successful pit-maneuver outside city limits in Canadian County. Police have not yet...
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department said a motorcycle officer is dead after a crash on Broadway Extension. The crash occurred at Broadway Extension and Comfort Drive. Edmond police have not told us the officer’s name or how long he had been on the force. The officer...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City’s Planning Department was awarded a $3.9 million grant from the EPA to help cleanup buildings and sites contaminated by petroleum, hazardous waste and asbestos. Learn more on the City of Oklahoma City’s website.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three people were injured during a shooting late Tuesday night in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 11 p.m., a woman called 911 from a Family Dollar parking lot saying she had been shot. Police responded, and she told them she was hit by gunfire and drove to the parking from a neighborhood near Northeast 16th Street just east of Bryant Avenue.
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Police were called to the scene near North Bryant Avenue and Northeast 36th Street at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Investigators say there were three victims. Two males and one female were transported...
In Heavener, the problem was the brown, dirty water that no one would drink, water that stained clothes and was too polluted to use. In Moore, the problem was arsenic; there was so much arsenic in the water that it violated federal and state health guidelines numerous times. In El...
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City family is choosing to stay positive after a plane crash took the life of their family member. They’re using the tragedy to give back to their church community. "The school principal called us a few days after his death and said, “no...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency personnel rushed to the scene where an Edmond Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a multiple vehicle crash on a highway in Oklahoma City, near Edmond. The motorcycle officer has died from injuries sustained. The crash occurred on the Broadway Extension at Comfort...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP/KOKH) — A Goldsby man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
NORMAN, Okla. — There are still plenty of unanswered questions about a deadly bicycle crash on Highway 9 in Norman. One person was killed in the accident in a construction zone area near Morning Glory Drive in Norman. There is still some crime scene tap left up from Friday night when the cyclist was hit.
