Cleveland County, OK

Crews Battle Grass Fire In Cleveland County

By News 9
News On 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews in Cleveland County battled a grass fire on Tuesday...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Crews Battle Structure Fire In NE Oklahoma City

Crews are battling a grass and structure fire in northeast Oklahoma City. The fire is near NE 41st St. and Stella Dr. One outbuilding is on fire and flames have reached a trailer full of tires. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Several in Oklahoma City taken to hospital due to heat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma City residents were taken to hospitals Tuesday due to the extreme heat, according to the metro area ambulance service, Emergency Medical Services Authority. EMSA issued a Medical Heat Alert update Tuesday evening, stating paramedics responded to eight suspected heat-related illness calls as of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person taken to hospital after Moore duplex fire

MOORE, Okla. — Authorities took a person to a hospital after a fire sparked early Wednesday morning at a Moore duplex. Crews responded around 6 a.m. to a duplex fire near the corner of Northeast 12th Street and Eastern Avenue. Authorities said the fire spread from inside the wall separating the two units.
MOORE, OK
News On 6

OCPD: At Least 1 Person Killed In West OKC Accident

Oklahoma City police and fire departments are investigating the cause of a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said at least one person died at the scene of the crash. A portion of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 In Custody After Early-Morning Pursuit In Yukon

Yukon Police said one person was arrested after a chase Thursday morning. Officers said they first tried to pull the suspect over at Yukon Parkway and Main Street, but the driver would not stop. Police eventually conducted a successful pit-maneuver outside city limits in Canadian County. Police have not yet...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Three injured during shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three people were injured during a shooting late Tuesday night in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 11 p.m., a woman called 911 from a Family Dollar parking lot saying she had been shot. Police responded, and she told them she was hit by gunfire and drove to the parking from a neighborhood near Northeast 16th Street just east of Bryant Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

3 Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In NE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Police were called to the scene near North Bryant Avenue and Northeast 36th Street at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Investigators say there were three victims. Two males and one female were transported...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City family stays positive after plane crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City family is choosing to stay positive after a plane crash took the life of their family member. They’re using the tragedy to give back to their church community. "The school principal called us a few days after his death and said, “no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Edmond police officer dies in multi-vehicle crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency personnel rushed to the scene where an Edmond Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a multiple vehicle crash on a highway in Oklahoma City, near Edmond. The motorcycle officer has died from injuries sustained. The crash occurred on the Broadway Extension at Comfort...
EDMOND, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Authorities: Oklahoma man hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP/KOKH) — A Goldsby man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
BILLINGS, MT
KOCO

Questions remain after deadly bicycle crash on Highway 9 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — There are still plenty of unanswered questions about a deadly bicycle crash on Highway 9 in Norman. One person was killed in the accident in a construction zone area near Morning Glory Drive in Norman. There is still some crime scene tap left up from Friday night when the cyclist was hit.
NORMAN, OK

