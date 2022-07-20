ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott County, KY

Elliott County awarded a share of nearly 3 million dollars in agriculture funds

The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board recently approved more than 2.9 million dollars for agricultural diversification and development projects across the state.In eastern Kentucky, Elliott County managed to secure $183,563 for their County Agricultural Investment Program. The Elliott County Board of Education was awarded $15,000 to go toward a new greenhouse.MaKayla Lewis is the Agriculture Instructor for Elliott County High School. Lewis said the new greenhouse will broaden student’s horizons.“It's really just going to help them learn how the weather can play a role in how things grow. And just then being able to get the joy of the hard work that they are going to put in and see how the plants grow and turn into like edible products or help their landscape,” said Lewis.Lewis added that students find pride and excitement in the greenhouse. She remembered one student who tried the class as a senior.“She lived in the middle of town. Didn’t think she would like it. And at the end of the year, she's telling me, ‘Miss Lewis, I'm really glad I took your class. I know what I'm doing. I can have a garden at my house, even a small one’,” said Lewis.Lewis added that there is a strict focus on agriculture in Elliott County and many students come to her classes already knowing some gardening basics.Lewis said the new greenhouse will double their growing capacity. The program sells items grown in the greenhouse. Lewis said revenue from those sales go back into buying supplies for the next year of growing.

