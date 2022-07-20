Kentucky officials urge motorists to slow down during busy driving season

Kentucky’s roads are busy this time of year and state transportation officials say motorists need to be aware of their speed.The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is partnering with 90 law enforcement agencies across the state for their speed awareness campaign, called “Not so Fast Kentucky.” Erin Eggin is the media and campaign coordinator for the Office of Highway Safety. She just wants everyone to be safe.“This is summer travel season, a lot of people are driving, going on vacation or travelling the state while school is not in session. We wanted to give a reminder to everybody to, slow down, don’t speed and be safe this summer.”She also had a simple reminder for all motorists.“A seat belt is your best defense against injury and death. It’s going to help if there is a speeding driver, a drunk driver, a distracted driver, so we always encourage people to buckle up.”Eggin said they are also on the lookout for aggressive drivers. If you can safely report an aggressive driver to law enforcement, provide a vehicle description, license number, location and, if possible, direction of travel.All drivers and passengers are encouraged to wear their seatbelts. Crash reports and citation data from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety indicates 24% of crashes in Kentucky involve a speeding or aggressive driver.