ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, IL

Contractor wants action after Berwyn city employee admitted to yelling racial slurs at him on the job

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9kmc_0gliB7Uv00

Contractor furious after Berwyn city employee admitted to yelling racial slurs at him on the job 03:16

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A City of Berwyn employee is now under investigation after police said she admitted to yelling racial slurs at a man while on the job – and while driving a city vehicle.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, that man is calling for justice.

The striking tale is spelled out in a police report – all of the events having happened just a block away from City Hall.

The city employee is also a Berwyn South School District board member. And the man whom she yelled at spoke with us because he worries it could all happen to someone else.

"It's just not about me," said Phillip Robbin. "It's about everybody else that she looks at like that."

Robbin was hired in May to remove a tree from a property in Berwyn. He was working in an alley behind a residential block.

According to Berwyn police, a City of Berwyn car pulled up. The driver - identified as Sarah Lopez – started yelling at Phillip to move his work truck from the alley.

"She kept screaming at me," Robbin said.

Robbin showed us a permit from the city that allowed him to work and park in the alley. He said after he turned his back to continue working, the confrontation got worse.

"She was like, 'You cannot turn your back on me, you f***ing n*****,'" Robbin said. "I said, 'Excuse me?'"

After Robbin removed his truck, police said it was Robbin who first called them to the scene. CBS 2 obtained the police report.

The responding officer writes in the police report: "I asked Sarah if there was any name calling involved and Sarah related to me, 'Yes I called him a n***** and then made the statement, 'I am so sick and tired of these people.'"

"A city official with that authority should not be able to treat people like this," Robbin said.

Lopez works as a blight inspector with the Berwyn Buildings Department, and was on patrol during the incident. She is still on the job, and she is also listed as an active member of the school board.

CBS 2's Perlman went to Berwyn City Hall to try to find out what, if anything, is being done. An administrator with the city said the case is under internal investigation through the Mayor's office, and they couldn't comment further.

Robbin and his lawyer had a sit-down with Mayor Robert Lovero, who apologized.

"He told us he took care of the situation," Robbin said. "He gave her a verbal reprimand, and he's apologizing to me – and that was that."

"Is that enough?" Perlman asked Robbin.

"No," he replied, "not even close."

Robbin is now hoping the city employee and school board member – who he says should be held to a higher standard – will be held accountable.

"It's not right," Robbin said. "I just want to be treated fair."

We did speak with Lopez by phone. She told us she could not comment on the police report, but did confirm she works for the city and the school board.

We want to be clear – Lopez is not facing any charges. It is also not clear if the school board is aware of the internal investigation or complaint.

Comments / 81

John Dear
1d ago

The racism is real. It's interesting what keyboard gangsters will say. Treat people with respect that's it that's all. Doing his job.!!!!!!!!

Reply(5)
35
Not A Sheep
1d ago

If the situation were reversed and he called her a racial slur, we wouldn't even be hearing about it...

Reply(11)
20
Robert Chandler Jr
1d ago

Mrs Lopez will receive promotion, after the supposed stern finger pointing, and there you have it nothing done

Reply(4)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed in Streeterville murder-suicide had been posting about divorce, fears

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, a woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband inside her Streeterville condo, and het man then took his own life. Before their deaths, the victim was open about their ongoing divorce – and wanted to be a voice for others going through a tough time. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Wednesday to people who knew the 29-year-old victim, Sania Khan. Khan usually expressed herself behind the camera. She was a professional photographer who moved to Chicago last June. But in recent months, she had been in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berwyn, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Justice, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Berwyn, IL
Business
CBS Chicago

Woman charged with beating, robbing Red Line passenger in March

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with beating and robbing a man on a Red Line train in March.Police said 19-year-old Tianna Berry was arrested Tuesday near State Street and Roosevelt Road, after she was identified as one of the people who beat and robbed an 18-year-old man on a Red Line train at the Chicago Avenue stop on March 1.Berry has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery and robbery.She is due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

13-year-old boy charged with carjacking food delivery driver while her kids were in the car: CPD

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A 13-year-old boy has been charged for assaulting a woman and stealing her car. According to Chicago police, a woman working for a food delivery service, with her two kids, ages 4 and 7 in the car, was making a delivery on the 600 block of North Christiana at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the 13-year-old jumped in the car. There was a confrontation and police said the boy hit the woman and took off in her car.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Cbs 2
WGN News

Man, 30, critical after shooting in River North

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in River North. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 10-100 block of West Illinois Street. Authorities said police responded to shots fired and found the man who had been shot in the stomach and torso. According to police, the man […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Man Threatens Mayor

A 78-year-old Crest Hill man arrested for making threats against a public official. Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman on WJOL this morning saying that Richard Walkey was arrested on Monday of this week. Soliman would not comment on the case as it’s an open investigation but did say this latest threat crossed the line.
CREST HILL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Chicago

Brother of Chicago police officer who died by suicide urges CPD to do more to help those in crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was a dedicated Chicago police officer and loving mom who tragically took her own life earlier this month.Officer Patsy Swank was the first of three Chicago police officers lost to suicide in a little over two weeks. Her brother, Ryan Clancy told CBS 2's Megan Hickey he blames the culture at the Chicago Police Department and demanded change from the department's top brass.Clancy said regular 12-hour shifts and canceled days off didn't give his sister the time she needed to get help."She was exhausted," said Clancy. "She was out-worked, but the one thing that kept her...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

13-year-old boy steals, then bails from car with two children inside in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car with two children inside was stolen by a 13-year-old boy in Humboldt Park Wednesday evening, only to crash soon afterward, police said. At 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was working for a food delivery service when she got out of her car and in the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue, near Ohio Street. There were two children – a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy – inside the car. A 13-year-old boy got into the woman's vehicle, struck the woman, and sped off with the two children inside, police said. We are told the mother was still clinging to the car when it took off.Soon afterward, the boy bailed out of the car when it was still moving and ran off, police said.The car went over a curb and hit a fence. The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody soon afterward. No injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

12-year-old suspect in Homewood Acres firehouse vandalism won't give up accomplice

HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- While one juvenile suspect in the vandalism of a volunteer firehouse near south suburban Homewood has been arrested, he is refusing to give up his accomplice. We told you back in late May about the vandalism at the firehouse at 3860 183rd St. in the unincorporated community of Homewood Acres. The firehouse left looking like a tornado had ripped through it. Every single one of the 11 rooms in the firehouse was a disaster area. Security video showed what was first believed to be four vandals, but later turned out to be only two, destroying firehouse....
HOMEWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of Hyundai thefts in Chatham

CHICAGO(CBS) -- Nearly two dozen Hyundai vehicles have been stolen in the last month in the Chatham neighborhood.Chicago police say all 18 Hyundai were stolen between June 21 and July 10.In each case, the owners called police after realizing their parked vehicles were gone.  Incident dates and locations :June 21,  in the 500 block of East 75th Street June 22, in the 400 block of East 80th Street June 23, in the 800 block of East 78th Street June 23, in the 400 block of East 81st Street June 24  in the 7800 block of South Evans Avenue June 29  in the 8100 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy