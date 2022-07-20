ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boy, 3, falls to his death from 18th floor of Uptown high-rise

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y32DY_0gliB6cC00

3-year-old boy falls to his death from high-rise window in Uptown 01:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy fell from the 18th floor of a high-rise in the Uptown community and died late Tuesday.

Police said at 7 p.m., the boy fell out of a window on the 18th floor of the north tower of the Lake View Towers complex, a twin-tower development at 4550 N. Clarendon Ave. right off Wilson Avenue.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, people walked by and looked up – before shaking their heads in disbelief. There was heartache among neighbors after they learned what had happened.

It was not clear late Tuesday who was in the apartment with the boy – identified Wednesday as Chaise Binion – at the time he fell. But we do know the windows in the building open inward – leaving enough space for an arm to poke through.

But in this case, it was enough room for Chaise to slip out of the window and through a screen.

The boy landed on a three-story parking structure that stands between the two 26-story towers.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the scene, but the boy was later pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Witnesses said a woman – possibly the boy's mother – broke down in tears the hallway.

"She's on the floor – I saw. She's on the floor," a woman said. "Very painful at this time…. She's not feeling well."

Police remained on scene as of 10 p.m. All signs point to this being a tragic accident, but police late Tuesday were still documenting how it all happened.

One neighbor said Tuesday night that she is going to watch her children even closer because of this incident.

Late Wednesday, the Chicago Department of Buildings released a statement:

"The Department of Buildings takes all life safety issues very seriously. We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that claimed the life of three-year-old Chaise Binion.

"We have had no calls for service relevant to the accident and there are no pending code enforcement actions against this property."

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Boy, 14, found shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of E. Marquette in Woodlawn. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered an unresponsive teen laying on the ground with […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man in critical condition after being shot in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in River North overnight.The shooting happened near Illinois and Dearborn around 3:00 a.m. According to police, a 30-year-old man walked into a firehouse with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.He was unable to communicate and rushed to Northwestern Hospital. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 21-year-old was getting out of his car around 1:57 a.m. when someone started shooting from a passing vehicle in the 7300 block of South University Avenue, police said. He was shot once in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Crews
CBS Chicago

13-year-old boy steals, then bails from car with two children inside in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car with two children inside was stolen by a 13-year-old boy in Humboldt Park Wednesday evening, only to crash soon afterward, police said. At 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was working for a food delivery service when she got out of her car and in the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue, near Ohio Street. There were two children – a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy – inside the car. A 13-year-old boy got into the woman's vehicle, struck the woman, and sped off with the two children inside, police said. We are told the mother was still clinging to the car when it took off.Soon afterward, the boy bailed out of the car when it was still moving and ran off, police said.The car went over a curb and hit a fence. The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody soon afterward. No injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lake in the Hills' UpRising Bakery & Café subjected to threats, vandalism, over drag show

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A café in Chicago's far northwest suburbs is getting threats after an advertisement for a drag show. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, worried staffers at UpRising Bakery & Café in Lake in the Hills met with police Wednesday night. Threatening notes and human feces have been left at the door of the café, and now protests are planned for outside the business on Saturday – when the drag show is set to take place. The staff are now preparing for potential violence. The phone has been ringing off the hook at...
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
CBS Chicago

Car crashes into Dunkin Donuts in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in Little Village Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department said the incident took place in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road around 1:10 a.m. Three people inside the car fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported, but the building was heavily damaged. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in an alley in the South Shore neighborhood. The 34-year-old was found on the ground in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso around 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake View#High Rise#Accident#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

Lawsuit: Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges Chicago police misused "unreliable" gunshot detection technology and failed to pursue other leads in investigating a grandfather from the city's South Side and charging him with killing a neighbor.Chicago prosecutors used audio picked up by a network of sensors installed by the gunshot detection company ShotSpotter as critical evidence in charging Michael Williams with murder in 2020 for allegedly shooting the man inside his car. Williams spent nearly a year in jail, and The Associated Press reported last year that a judge dismissed his case at the request of prosecutors, who said they...
CHICAGO, IL
wiproud.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WDEF

TikTok star from Chattanooga killed in Chicago murder/suicide

CHICAGO, Illinois (WDEF) – A Chattanooga native with a national reputation has been killed in a murder/suicide case in Chicago. 29 year old Sania Khan was a professional wedding photographer here. She had developed a following on Instagram and TikTok for her work. But after he marriage ended with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed in Streeterville murder-suicide had been posting about divorce, fears

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, a woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband inside her Streeterville condo, and het man then took his own life. Before their deaths, the victim was open about their ongoing divorce – and wanted to be a voice for others going through a tough time. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Wednesday to people who knew the 29-year-old victim, Sania Khan. Khan usually expressed herself behind the camera. She was a professional photographer who moved to Chicago last June. But in recent months, she had been in...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago teen drowns in pond at Wisconsin campground

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago teen died after going under the water in a swimming pond at a campground in Wisconsin Tuesday, authorities said. Authorities received an emergency call at about 5:42 p.m. from the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, Wisconsin, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies, Lodi Fire,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman charged with beating, robbing Red Line passenger in March

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with beating and robbing a man on a Red Line train in March.Police said 19-year-old Tianna Berry was arrested Tuesday near State Street and Roosevelt Road, after she was identified as one of the people who beat and robbed an 18-year-old man on a Red Line train at the Chicago Avenue stop on March 1.Berry has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery and robbery.She is due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy