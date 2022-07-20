Boy, 3, falls to his death from 18th floor of Uptown high-rise

3-year-old boy falls to his death from high-rise window in Uptown 01:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy fell from the 18th floor of a high-rise in the Uptown community and died late Tuesday.

Police said at 7 p.m., the boy fell out of a window on the 18th floor of the north tower of the Lake View Towers complex, a twin-tower development at 4550 N. Clarendon Ave. right off Wilson Avenue.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, people walked by and looked up – before shaking their heads in disbelief. There was heartache among neighbors after they learned what had happened.

It was not clear late Tuesday who was in the apartment with the boy – identified Wednesday as Chaise Binion – at the time he fell. But we do know the windows in the building open inward – leaving enough space for an arm to poke through.

But in this case, it was enough room for Chaise to slip out of the window and through a screen.

The boy landed on a three-story parking structure that stands between the two 26-story towers.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the scene, but the boy was later pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Witnesses said a woman – possibly the boy's mother – broke down in tears the hallway.

"She's on the floor – I saw. She's on the floor," a woman said. "Very painful at this time…. She's not feeling well."

Police remained on scene as of 10 p.m. All signs point to this being a tragic accident, but police late Tuesday were still documenting how it all happened.

One neighbor said Tuesday night that she is going to watch her children even closer because of this incident.

Late Wednesday, the Chicago Department of Buildings released a statement: