How to Watch: 2022 ACC Kickoff

The return of college football is just around the corner. Ahead of the beginning of fall camp, Florida State and other programs across the Atlantic Coast Conference are meeting up in Charlotte for the annual ACC Kickoff. The event will give all 14 head coaches and their player representatives an opportunity to address the media.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will get things started at 9:30 a.m. before the Atlantic Division takes over on day one. The Coastal teams will have their chance on Thursday. Florida State will be the first program at the podium. Head coach Mike Norvell, quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and safety Jammie Robinson will be representing the Seminoles.

Check out the full schedule for the ACC Kickoff below as well as how to watch and stream the event.

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 20, from 9 a.m. EST to 5 p.m. EST and Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. EST to 4 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC - Westin Hotel

TV/Streaming: ACC Network/WatchESPN, FuboTV, Hulu, YouTube TV

Wednesday, July 20 (Atlantic Divison)

Florida State

Time: 10:45 a.m. EST - 11:15 a.m. est

Head Coach: Mike Norvell

Player Representatives: Quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and defensive back Jammie Robinson

Wake Forest

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST - noon est

Head Coach: Dave Clawson

Player Representatives: Quarterback Sam Hartman, defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, and offensive lineman Michael Jurgens

Louisville

Time: 12:15 p.m. EST - 12:45 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield

Player Representatives: Quarterback Malik Cunningham, offensive guard Caleb Chandler, and linebacker Yasir Abdullah

North Carolina State

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Dave Doeren

Player Representatives: Quarterback Devin Leary, linebacker Isaiah Moore, and linebacker Drake Thomas

Boston College

Time: 1:45 p.m. EST - 2:15 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley

Player Representatives: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers, and defensive back Josh DeBerry

Syracuse

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST - 3:00 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Dino Babers

Player Representatives: Quarterback Garrett Shrader, linebacker Mikel Jones, and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron

Clemson

Time: 3:15 p.m. EST - 3:45 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Dabo Swinney

Player Representatives: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, defensive end K.J. Henry, and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden

Thursday, July 21 (Coastal Division)

Miami

Time: 9:45 a.m. EST - 10:15 a.m. EST

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

Player Representatives: Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, tight end Will Mallory, and defensive end Jahfari Harvey

North Carolina

Time: 10:30 a.m. EST - 11:00 a.m. EST

Head Coach: Mack Brown

Player Representatives: Wide receiver Josh Downs, running back British Brooks, and linebacker Cedric Gray

Pittsburgh

Time: 11:15 a.m. EST - 11:45 a.m. EST

Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi

Player Representatives: Defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, and offensive tackle Carter Warren

Virginia

Time: noon EST - 12:30 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Tony Elliott

Player Representatives: Quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Nick Jackson, wide receiver Keytaon Thompson

Duke

Time: 12:45 p.m. EST - 1:15 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Mike Elko

Player Representatives: Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, linebacker Shaka Heyward, and offensive lineman Jacob Monk

Georgia Tech

Time: 1:30 p.m. EST - 2:00 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Geoff Collins

Player Representatives: Tight end Dylan Leonard, running back Dontae Smith, and defensive back Zamari Walton

Virginia Tech

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST - 2:45 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Brent Pry

Player Representatives: Offensive lineman Silas Dzansi, linebacker Dox Hollifield, and wide receiver Kaleb Smith

