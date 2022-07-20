ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

How many officers who responded to Robb Elementary are still on the job?

 1 day ago

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'She says she's shot': Body camera shows moment Robb Elementary responders restrained policeman married to victim

SAN ANTONIO — A Uvalde police officer's body camera caught responders restrain school policeman Ruben Ruiz moments after his wife, a teacher, told him she'd been shot. Thousands of people have already watched the video on Reddit and Twitter. Texas Department of Public Safety head Steve McCraw told lawmakers that other officials took Ruiz's gun and escorted the four-year department veteran away from the building.
Insider

Investigation into the deadly Uvalde shooting describes the school's police chief 'fumbling' with his radios before giving up and dropping them near a school fence

Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo fumbled with his radios before ditching them near a school fence, a new investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting said. According to the report, Arredondo's radios were bothering him, so he chose to leave them behind. He had previously said he did not have...
Insider

Newly released body cam footage shows Uvalde police trying to negotiate with the shooter after hearing gunshots and learning children were in the classroom: 'this could be peaceful'

Body camera footage shows new details of officers responding to the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting. Video shows the Uvalde police chief pleading with the gunman to surrender after learning children were in the classroom. Armed officers are also shown in the video, but no one orders them to confront...
