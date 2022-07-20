How many officers who responded to Robb Elementary are still on the job?

Last week, we all watched the gut-wrenching video of police officers “waiting around” inside of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas for 77 minutes, while you can hear gunshots ring off in the distance as 21 innocent victims, 19 of which were children, were killed at the hands of Salvador Ramos.
SAN ANTONIO — A Uvalde police officer's body camera caught responders restrain school policeman Ruben Ruiz moments after his wife, a teacher, told him she'd been shot. Thousands of people have already watched the video on Reddit and Twitter. Texas Department of Public Safety head Steve McCraw told lawmakers that other officials took Ruiz's gun and escorted the four-year department veteran away from the building.
LYTLE, Texas — Fake cops are pulling people over, according to two separate incidents reported in a matter of weeks. This week, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man for impersonating an officer. He is accused of trying to pull a woman over. KENS 5 tracked her down.
AUSTIN, Texas — Reports submitted to the Office of the Attorney General indicate that five Texas peace officers were directly involved or injured in the shooting of the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde the day of the mass shooting. The officer-involved shooting reports submitted to the attorney...
Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo fumbled with his radios before ditching them near a school fence, a new investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting said. According to the report, Arredondo's radios were bothering him, so he chose to leave them behind. He had previously said he did not have...
The mayor of Uvalde announced Sunday that the city has released bodycam videos worn by officers who responded to the fatal mass shooting that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Mayor Don McLaughlin said the entire Uvalde community has already waited entirely too...
Robb Elementary School Teacher Arnie Reyes is Overwhelmed by The Support From UvaldeStephanie Whitfield, KHOU 11 Staff in Houston, TX. The line of cars never seemed to end. When the community of Uvalde, Texas came out to support Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo "Arnie" Reyes, it was a scene out of a movie.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde body camera shows officer who had been grazed by shot saying ‘we’ve got to get in there, he just keeps shooting.’. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant....
UVALDE, Texas — Three hours of edited police bodycam video clips show the chaos and confusion from the time the first Uvalde officers arrived at Robb Elementary to the moment the gunman was finally killed. KENS 5 is publishing six videos taken outside and inside the school in their...
Alfred Garza, whose daughter Amerie Jo Garza was one of the 19 children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, confronts Uvalde Mayor Don MacLaughlin after Garza was escorted out of a meeting for the victims’ families.
Relatives of one of the children killed in the Uvalde school shooting confronted the killer’s mother on Tuesday — a tense and heartbreaking scene that ultimately ended with the mother apologizing through tears for her son’s actions. The confrontation took place after a meeting of some of...
Body camera footage shows new details of officers responding to the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting. Video shows the Uvalde police chief pleading with the gunman to surrender after learning children were in the classroom. Armed officers are also shown in the video, but no one orders them to confront...
UVALDE, Texas — A scathing report by a state committee investigating the mass school shooting in Uvalde points to a communication breakdown and numerous missteps by law enforcement before during and after the deadliest school shooting in state history. But it also cites failures with security protocols at Robb...
Retired LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey reacts to recently released bodycam footage featuring Uvalde school district police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo attempting to negotiate with the gunman inside Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, Texas — It’s been nearly eight weeks since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Eight weeks of unanswered questions and continuous pain for the families affected by the tragedy. But on Sunday, a lot of...
Alfred Garza III, the biological father of Amerie Jo Garza, told KXAN Sunday he was removed from the briefing, which was meant to provide an overview to the victims' families of the Texas House's investigation and key findings.
We got a little reprieve last week with only 38 calls for service! Officers had some extra time on their hands and conducted 110 traffic stops. Of those traffic stops, 94 resulted in a citation and 16 were warnings. There is not much to report this week, so brace yourself...
Uvalde, Texas, parents and students are demanding more action and accountability from school district leaders, including the firing of the Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo. During a school board meeting, Mehle Quintanilla-Taylor, a student, confronted leaders in the same dress her classmates who were killed last saw her wearing.
AUSTIN, Texas — While the parents of the 19 children killed in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde continue to live in anguish as the investigation into the police response continues, some are calling out Gov. Greg Abbott for not visiting the mourning city since the days immediately following the massacre.
Comments / 0