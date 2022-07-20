ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton Kershaw soaks in All-Star start at Dodger Stadium

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw's news conference after his first All-Star Game start was nearly over when Blake Grice spoke up. The 10-year-old from Denver said his grandfather was a Dodgers fan and a Redondo Beach native who died of brain cancer. Meeting Kershaw allowed Blake to check off an...

Corey Seager ‘Extremely Excited’ To Be Back At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not have a representative in the 2022 Home Run Derby, but were tied to two players as Albert Pujols and Corey Seager both agreed to participate. For Seager, it marked his first time back at Dodger Stadium since signing a 10-year contract with the Texas Rangers this past offseason. “I’m extremely excited to be back,” Seager said of returning.
Dodgers to face Giants Thursday evening to open homestand

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants on Thursday evening at Dodger Stadium following their All-Star break.Right-hander Mitch White (1-2) will pitch for the Dodgers, against left-hander Carlos Rodón (8-5) for the Giants.So far this season, all five games between the Dodgers and Giants have been won by the home team. The Dodgers swept a two-game series in May and were swept in a three-game series in June.The Dodgers currently have a 60-30 record which is the best in the National League and second-best in MLB.The Giants have a 48-43 record and have won seven of its last nine games. They are currently third in the NL West, 12 1/2 games behind the Dodgers.Thursday night's game is set to start at 7:09 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Giancarlo Stanton’s Career Came Full Circle At Dodger Stadium

The All-Star Break has come and gone. The festivities ended last night as the American League defeated the National League in the All-Star Game for the ninth straight year, winning by a final of 3-2. It was a very briskly played game. The AL rallied from a 2-0 deficit and...
