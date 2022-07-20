ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

See the winning numbers for tonight’s half-billion-dollar Mega Millions drawing

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
Mega Millions jackpot: $555 million The jackpot would rank the jackpot fifth among the top Mega Million prizes

Someone in this country, maybe even in Central Florida, could be a whole lot richer.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $555 million.

The winning numbers are 2-31-32-37-70 and the Mega Ball is 25.

Math lover wins big in lottery by playing first digits of pi A North Carolina math lover’s fondness for pi helped him score a sweet victory in the state’s lottery. (NCD)

