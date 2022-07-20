House of the Dragon Featurette Previews the Game of Thrones Prequel Series

Welcome back to Westeros, though this isn't the same medieval land of dire wolves and white walkers you may remember. HBO is going back 200 hundred years before the events of its Emmy-winning fantasy sensation Game of Thrones with House of the Dragon, the new prequel series coming Aug. 21. There, we'll find ourselves at the height of Targaryen rule in Westeros, a time of great decadence, wealth, peace, and, of course, dragons. It's also the calm before a great storm comes to tear it all down: the Dance of the Dragons, a gruesome civil war that breaks out amongst the thriving House Targaryen over — what else? — succession of the Iron Throne.
