ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

House of the Dragon Featurette Previews the Game of Thrones Prequel Series

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO returns to the Game of Thrones franchise next month with House of the Dragon, and a new featurette previews the prequel series. HBO released the video on Tuesday which features George...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘Welcome back Targaryens’: Game of Thrones fans thrilled with new House of the Dragon trailer

The official full-length trailer for HBO’s House of the Dragon has landed and fans are thrilled.The series, which is a prequel to Game Of Thrones, tells the story of Rhaenyra and Aegon Targaryen and the war of the Seven Kingdoms.The events in this sequence take place 200 years before the Game of Thrones.The series is based on The Dying of the Dragons, a novella found in George RR Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood.It stars Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as his royal rival Rhaenyra Targaryen. Other cast members include Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Paddy...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

New on HBO and HBO Max August 2022

HBO is delivering an end of summer gift to all Game of Thrones fans this month — but that’s not all we can look forward to. August is shaping up to be an exciting month for HBO and HBO Max, where subscribers will be treated to a whole slew of cool shows to watch in the hot weather.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Ryan Corr
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Person
John Macmillan
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Emily Carey
Person
Matthew Needham
Person
Graham Mctavish
Collider

Peter Dinklage Joins 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Lionsgate announced today that four-time Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) will be joining the expansive cast of the upcoming feature film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Dinklage will be joining the production as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy, and will star opposite Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.
MOVIES
geekspin

Where to watch Game of Thrones

Wondering where to watch Game of Thrones years after it aired its finale on HBO? Well, we’ve got you covered! Here are all the legitimate ways to rewatch or catch up on the hit fantasy drama online. Is GOT on HBO Max?. Yes. Game of Thrones is available to...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

House of the Dragon showrunner says alternate Targaryen sigil 'honors where Daenerys left us off'

Do you prefer your Targaryen dragon sigil with two or four legs? We've seen it both ways, but House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel, is opting for the latter. Take a close look and you'll see House of the Dragon's sigil for House Targaryen isn't the one that's long graced the franchise's official shot glasses and tees. Previously, the sigil depicted a three-headed dragon with two legs, but this one has a four-legged dragon. Co-showrunner Ryan Condal, who co-created the new drama with George R.R. Martin, confirms this alternate sigil isn't so new.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Previews#House#Hbo#Dragon#Martin S Fire Blood
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles-Starrer ‘My Policeman’ to World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

The Harry Styles-starring romantic drama My Policeman from Amazon Studios is set for a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is about three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty and forgiveness. Styles plays Tom Burgess, a policeman in 1950s Brighton who marries school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) while engaging in a gay relationship with museum curator Patrick, played by David Dawson.
MOVIES
IGN

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Will Feature Multiple Time Jumps

It looks as though Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon won’t tell a linear story. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Ryan Condal revealed that the Game of Thrones spin-off will jump through time several times. “This is how you tell this story correctly,” said Condal....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Casey Bloys Gets New Five-Year Contract At HBO, HBO Max

Casey Bloys, the hitmaker head of content at HBO and HBO Max is getting a new five-year contract from parent Warner Bros. Discovery. The newly forged media conglom has been settling its executive slate and direction under company CEO David Zaslav. Some have left. Others close to Zaslav have remained to help him oversee the new entity. The Bloys’ news comes a week after the premium network and streaming service under his steady hand secured 140 Emmy nominations.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

TVLine Items: Ryan Reynolds' Soccer Club Trailer, Mike First Look and More

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Reynolds is channeling his inner Ted Lasso in a trailer for the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, in which Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. The duo purchased the 5th tier Red Dragons in 2020 “in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for,” per the official synopsis. “The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to...
SOCCER
tvinsider.com

‘The Nevers’ Star Zackary Momoh Joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC’s ‘The Driver’

Zackary Momoh, who plays Dr. Horatio Cousens in the HBO sci-fi drama The Nevers, has landed a lead role in the upcoming AMC remake of the British drama The Driver. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoh will play a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at U.S. southern ports. He stars opposite Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), who plays a taxi driver whose life is turned upside when he agrees to chauffeur Momoh’s dangerous and intimidating character. Paula Malcomson (Redemption) also stars as a series regular.
MOVIES
TheWrap

11 New Trailers You May Have Missed This Week, From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘She Said’ (Video)

It’s time for your weekly roundup of new trailers released this week, and there’s no lack of previews for upcoming films and shows to dig through. “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 dropped its first trailer ahead of the the Hulu drama’s Sept. 14 premiere, while star-studded casts have audiences looking forward to the remaining summer movies heading our way, including Molly Shannon, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Fred Armisen in the indie “Spin Me Round.”
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

AMC Spotlights the Undead in New 'Tales of the Walking Dead' Teaser

Ahead of its upcoming SDCC panel, AMC has dropped off a new teaser trailer for its hotly-anticipated anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. The six-episode series, which marks the latest spinoff in The Walking Dead universe, stars Danielle Pineda, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Anthony Edwards (ER) and Poppy Liu (Hacks), among others. The teaser provides a closer look at each of the characters, though it does not reveal specific details about any of the hour-long episodes.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Sets Premiere as Paramount+ Unveils First Trailer (VIDEO)

Paramount+‘s new adult animated series Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head has set a premiere date as the show will debut Thursday, August 4. The new series follows the recently released Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe as well as the 1996 classic movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America both of which are available to stream on the platform. In Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and “stupider than ever.”
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Weekly

Meet the Targaryens: House of the Dragon stars stun in EW's royal portrait gallery

Welcome back to Westeros, though this isn't the same medieval land of dire wolves and white walkers you may remember. HBO is going back 200 hundred years before the events of its Emmy-winning fantasy sensation Game of Thrones with House of the Dragon, the new prequel series coming Aug. 21. There, we'll find ourselves at the height of Targaryen rule in Westeros, a time of great decadence, wealth, peace, and, of course, dragons. It's also the calm before a great storm comes to tear it all down: the Dance of the Dragons, a gruesome civil war that breaks out amongst the thriving House Targaryen over — what else? — succession of the Iron Throne.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy