UPDATE: Man who caused two collisions shot at end of interstate pursuit in Fargo

By Derek Hanson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man is in jail after he was shot by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper following two crashes in Fargo late Tuesday afternoon. Maichael Yousa, 28, is charged with aggravated reckless endangerment. Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind the incident started around 5 p.m. as...

NDHP officer-involved shooting in Fargo

The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. After the suspect vehicle stopped, the driver began to wave around a gun and then fled north onto Interstate 29 at a high rate of speed.
North Dakota Highway Patrol shoots man after pursuit

FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol shot a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on an interstate highway Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to the Fargo Police Department. The department said it received reports of a man...
Woman sideswiped by alleged Fargo gunman fleeing from police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teresa Blotsky was on her way to the gym Tuesday evening waiting at the stoplight at 32nd Ave. S. and 32nd St. S., near Essentia hospital. She says she turned to head westbound on 32nd Ave. when she saw a pickup in her rearview mirrors speeding excessively and driving erratically.
Driver cited in 13th Ave. intersection collision

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man was cited for disregarding a traffic control signal in a two-car crash at 13th Ave. and 25th St. S shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 39-year-old Maulid Hussein ran a red light. The car he was driving collided with an SUV in the intersection. The SUV flipped onto its roof.
Motorcyclist hurt in hit-run crash makes recovery progress

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Loved ones say the motorcyclist who was struck by a speeding pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash on a North Dakota interstate Tuesday is making significant progress in recovering from life-threatening injuries. Eric O’Meara was headed south on Interstate 29 when he was hit from...
Charges filed against man accused of shooting at North Dakota trooper

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Charges have been filed against the man involved in several crashes, including one with a motorcycle that left a man with life-threatening injuries, and a shootout with a trooper that shut down part of the interstate in Fargo Tuesday night. Maichael Yousa, 28, is charged...
Motorcyclist victim and Trooper IDENTIFIED from recent shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man who was hit and critically injured by Maicheal Yousa yesterday has been identified as 34-year-old Eric O’Meara of Horace, North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper that shot Yousa has been identified as Miles Rhonemus, who’s been employed by the...
UPDATE: Woman jumps from 2nd floor during apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - the woman that jumped from a second story apartment to escape a fire on Thursday morning is ok. Firefighters rushed to the 700 Blk. of 23rd St. S. at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 for reports of the fire. Firefighters say the fire...
Wadena Co. man killed in tractor accident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 63-year-old Wadena County man died after a tractor ran over him. The accident happened in Section 24 in Wing River Township on Tuesday, July 19. Authorities say Raphael Kern and another individual were working on the tractor. They say the tractor had broken...
Interstate investigation tied to shooting and crashes, officer shot suspect

FARGO – A suspect is in custody after being shot by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper following two crashes in Fargo. The patrol says it started around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a hit and run injury crash on I-29 involving a blue pickup that rear-ended a motorcycle. The pickup fled the scene but was soon spotted going east on 32nd Avenue South. The vehicle was also tied to a recent shooting at an apartment complex near Essentia Health in Fargo. Police in Fargo say a male was firing shots from an apartment balcony within the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South.
UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fargo Police Department received reports of a male firing shots from an apartment balcony in the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South. They say he fled the scene in a 2014 Chevy Silverado. Neighbors report hearing multiple rounds of shots fired. While responding to the call, an FPD officer observed a vehicle in the vicinity matching the description of the vehicle associated with the shots-fired call. North Dakota Highway Patrol was in the area and initiated the stop of the vehicle with FPD assisting. The individual fled the scene at a high rate of speed and NDHP initiated pursuit.
South Fargo apartment damaged in morning fire

FARGO (KFGO) – A fire damaged an apartment at 728 23rd Street South in Fargo. Fire crews responded at 7:40 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from outside the second-floor unit located on the southwest corner of the building. Firefighters made entry into the apartment and were able...
3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
Three killed on I-94 when their SUV is rear ended by a semi

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are identifying three Anoka County residents killed in a crash involving an S-U-V and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the S-U-V stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the S-U-V died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
Two Moorhead teens critically injured in Detroit Lakes collision

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says a hatchback was northbound on Long Lake Road it collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 10. The driver of the hatchback,...
UPDATE: Man charged for N. Fargo shots fired incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 31-year-old Waylon James Lenoir has been charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for the incident on July 17th. Documents say that the terrorizing counts each carry a minimum mandatory sentence of two years in prison,...
Fargo police searching for teen missing since June 28th

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for public’s help in finding 16-year-old Tobias Jamal Walker. Police say he was last seen at his home in Fargo on June 28th, 2022. Tobias is roughly 6′3″, 175 pounds and is described as Black and Native...
