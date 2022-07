HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville leaders are working on a permanent solution to make sure trash is picked up on time. Huntsville city councilman Bill Kling says the problem is simple: not enough trash trucks to finish the routes. He says the solution is just as simple: buy more trucks and he says that’s exactly what the city is doing.

