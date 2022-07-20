Blaine County Wildfire 50% Contained Entering Sixth Day, 10,000 Acres Burned

Emergency responders in Blaine County say the wildfire that sparked Thursday is about 50% contained, as firefighters continue to work around-the-clock to suppress flames away from homes and highways.

Jim Shelton, Blaine County Emergency Management Director, said roughly 10,000 acres have burned so far. He hopes the fire is completely suppressed later this week.

“We’re hoping to have things kind of tidied up maybe Thursday evening but that's going to depend on wind and weather and everything else,” Shelton said.

Several agencies from outside Blaine County are assisting with daytime and overnight shifts, he said.

The Salvation Army has served over 300 meals at a nearby meeting space at the Unites States Gypsum plant to help responders cool off and eat.

“These guys are out there working hard all day long,” said Curtiss Ray, who helped serve ravioli, corn and garlic bread on Tuesday. “I can't imagine being out there in this heat fighting a fire.”