Man Wanted in Death of Harvard Woman Killed by Police in VT

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection with multiple thefts. Anyone with information about the two men in the photo below can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO