Brattleboro, VT

Man Wanted in Death of Harvard Woman Killed by Police in VT

 1 day ago
WEST BRATTLEBORO, VT - Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, was shot and killed in on Tuesday during a confrontation with members of the Vermont State Police...

The Body of a Missing Harvard Woman Found in Vermont

HARVARD - Massachusetts State Police announced on Tuesday that the body of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, was tentatively identified after being discovered inside her truck in Brattleboro, Vermont. Anderson was reported missing over the weekend. Police seek assistance from the public to locate Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, who...
HARVARD, MA
Police Arrest Two Women for Armed Home Invasion in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY - Two women were arrested on Wednesday on multiple counts of assault and battery after a home invasion on Julio Drive in Shrewsbury. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Chrislove Bonney, 31, of Southbridge and Tanisha Hutchful, 19, of Worcester, were both arrested for allegedly forcing their way into the home at 18 Julio Dr. on Wednesday and attacking a woman with a knife and physically assaulting her.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Porch Pirate

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with a theft investigation. The photos below show a male wearing a light colored polo shirt, black shorts and sunglasses on his head. At least one of the photos posted by Worcester Police show the man outside of a home on Hamilton Street.
WORCESTER, MA
WPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Suspects Wanted for Questioning

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection with multiple thefts. Anyone with information about the two men in the photo below can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.
WORCESTER, MA
23 BEST DAY TRIPS FROM BOSTON YOU'VE GOT TO TAKE

Boston may be a thriving and vibrant city to live or visit, but a little escape is always lovely. Whether you want to visit within Massachusetts or head into Maine, Rhode Island, or Connecticut, you can see some of the best parts of New England on a day trip. Filled...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester PD Purchasing a Police Boat to Patrol Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is purchasing a police boat equipped with safety equipment to patrol Lake Quinsigamond after dusk. According to a memo from WPD Chief Steven Sargent to acting city manager Eric Batista in response to a City Council request, the police department will purchase the boat this fiscal year. The boat will allow officers to patrol the lake any day.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Reopens Bid for City Manager Search Firm

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester reopened the bid for a Request for Proposal for executive search firm consulting services for a new city manager. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com reported on July 16, the City received just one qualifying proposal for the initial RFP which closed on June 29. GovHR USA was the only executive search firm providing a bid.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Closes Coes Reservoir, Beach Due to Bacteria

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has closed Coes Reservoir, and Coes Pond Beach because of the presence of cyanobacteria containing surface scums. On Wednesday, city employees identified scum along the Coes Reservoir shoreline. While, cyanobacteria is naturally occurring, it can be harmful in high densities. The lake will remained...
WORCESTER, MA
Diocese Completes Investigation into Claims of Inappropriate Conduct at St. John's Food for the Poor Program

WORCESTER - The Diocese of Worcester released a heavily redacted 72-page report on Thursday on findings from the investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by former St. John's Food for the Poor director William "Billy" Riley. Findings from the investigation into Riley's alleged inappropriate conduct with female patrons at the Food...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester's East Park Spray Park Closed Until Further Notice

WORCESTER - The spray park at East Park on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester was shut down on Friday until further notice because of maintenance issues. The city's beaches, pool at Crompton Park and spray parks opened for the summer on July 1. However, the city's Department of Public Works and Parks closed Indian Lake Beach indefinitely because of staffing limitations. Maintenance work at the Greenwood Street spray park also delayed its opening to July 2.
WORCESTER, MA
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

