Newton, IA

NTT IndyCar Series at Iowa Speedway, a preview

By
Daily Iowan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NTT IndyCar Series will return to the Iowa Speedway in Newton for the first time since 2020 on the weekend of July 22 through 24. Instead of just one race in American open-wheel racing’s top series, race fans will be treated to two this time around. The Hy-Vee IndyCar Race...

dailyiowan.com

NBC Sports

Tony Stewart remains perfect in SRX on dirt with I-55 Speedway win

Tony Stewart remains undefeated on dirt tracks with his win in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) on the third-mile, high-banked I-55 Speedway in Pevely, Mo. Saturday night. It was Stewart’s fourth career victory in the series he co-owns and the second of 2022 after winning Round 2 at South Boston, Va.
PEVELY, MO
The Associated Press

Sage Karam returns to Pocono for 1st time since fatal wreck

Sage Karam planned to keep it simple, just a bike ride this week through the first turn at Pocono Raceway. An easy outing, no reporters around to ask questions, no fans wondering how he’s feeling in his return to his hometown track. Seven years ago, Karam triggered a wreck at the tri-oval track that killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and sunk Karam so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again. On his last visit to the track, his friend Robert Wickens was paralyzed in another IndyCar accident. Pocono conjures memories of tragedy for the 27-year-old Karam. He wanted to go alone to remember -- but also reflect on his own, challenging journey. “I’ve taken the necessary time I needed to take before I could properly go there,” Karam said. “If I had the opportunity to race there before, I don’t know that I would have been ready. If I’m not ready, I’m not going to do it. I don’t want to put myself at harm or put anybody else at harm. I feel like now I’m able to maturely go there and do it.”
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Confirms Much-Anticipated Chicago Street Race for 2023

NASCAR will be racing in the Windy City in 2023. NASCAR, in a joint press conference in Chicago attended by a group that included NASCAR and Chicago officials and political leaders, made the news of the three-year deal official on Tuesday. The race, which will include Lake Shore Drive along...
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Pocono Raceway

While all of motorsports ponders NASCAR’s Tuesday announcement that next year’s Cup Series schedule will include a street race in Chicago, the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series will race this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Sunday will mark the Cup Series’ only visit this season to Pocono,...
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Decision On 2023 Road America Race

With the NASCAR Cup Series officially heading to Chicago for a street course race next year, the circuit will not be running at Road America in Wisconsin. That doesn't mean it will never return to Sheboygan though, said NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy Brad Kennedy during this afternoon's press conference announcing the Chicago race.
Auto Racing Digest

IndyCar: The Palou contract mess isn't the first time Chip Ganassi has been down this road

In August of 2008, Mike Hull, Managing Director of Chip Ganassi Racing, got a call from his boss about one of the team’s drivers, Dan Wheldon. “You're not going to believe this: Dan has decided he doesn't want to drive our car next year,” Ganassi reportedly told the stunned Hull. The team had offered Wheldon a contract extension in May, which Wheldon had at the time given all indication he was going to sign.
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Pocono Raceway

With playoffs just around the corner, all three of NASCAR’s major series will be in action this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The Pocono weekend will include Saturday races for the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series and Sunday’s feature for Cup drivers. USA Network will broadcast the Xfinity...
Racing News

New Hampshire TV Ratings: July 2022 (NASCAR)

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 1.058-mile oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Series. View New Hampshire tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 860,000 viewers on average. It had a rating of 0.56. Sunday’s NASCAR Cup...
FanSided

NASCAR: Noah Gragson out at JR Motorsports after 2022?

Noah Gragson has made a name for himself in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for JR Motorsports. However, his time there may be coming to an end. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has been a platform for young drivers to develop their craft in hopes of making it to the Cup Series, and Noah Gragson’s tenure in it has been a productive one.
