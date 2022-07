A new match has been added to NWA 74. Per an announcement made by Billy Corgan on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray is set to make history at the upcoming pay-per-view, as he is set to take on Mike Knox in a tables match at the upcoming NWA 74 pay-per-view. The match is set to take place on night one, and it will be Ray’s promotional debut for the National Wrestling Alliance.

