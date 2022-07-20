ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Rep. Schiff on missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts: Negligent or worse

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Ohio: Get Generac Backup + USA Solar For No Cost at Install Through This Program. If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have....

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Criminal Probe Launched Into Secret Service’s Vanishing Jan. 6 Texts

The saga of the missing Secret Service texts has now become a criminal investigation. NBC News reports that the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General is looking into the deletion of crucial Jan. 6 texts, informing the Secret Service on Wednesday night that it must hit pause on its own internal probe. In a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray Thursday, Inspector General Gladys Ayala ordered the agency to stop investigating and collecting evidence regarding the text messages. The messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, which the Secret Service has maintained were deleted accidentally, could hold sensitive information about agents’ real-time reactions and planning surrounding Trump’s whereabouts during the Capitol riot. Ayala wrote that the Secret Service can no longer interview witnesses, collect devices, or do anything else that could obstruct a criminal investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

There's no excuse for Secret Service leadership not saving Jan. 6 text messages

The United States Secret Service used to know better than most federal law enforcement agencies that optics matter. Its agents’ iconic suits and ties, sunglasses and radio earpieces, their commanding presence and the service’s shiny armored limos have all served as a visual deterrent to anyone intending harm to the people they are protecting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Jan. 6 hearings: Day 8 to examine Trump's refusal to stop Capitol riot

Day 8 of the House Jan. 6 committee's public hearings is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET Thursday — the second prime-time presentation of the panel's findings thus far. Congressional investigators are expected to focus on then-President Donald Trump's 187 minutes of inaction as the attack unfolded on the Capitol.
POTUS
MSNBC

Inescapable gun violence: 'I can't believe this really happened'

Trymaine Lee: The Stevens never thought gun violence would find them here. Here in northwest Indianapolis where the streets are quiet but for the sound of bird song and the clatter of neighbor sprinklers watering the green lawns that line their block. A lush tree with deep roots is planted firmly in front of their solid brick house. The air is a little sweet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MSNBC

Lawrence: James Murray is the problem at the Secret Service

NBC News is reporting that members of the Secret Service were told at least three times to preserve text messages and communications on their agency phones. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell breaks down the new developments and explains how the problems at the Secret Service may go all the way to the top.July 21, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

President Biden tests positive for Covid

If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this Vintage Game is a Must-Have. No Install. San Jose: Unsold Never-Driven Cars Now Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. How a Master's in Real Estate Can Accelerate Your Career. Alaska Cruise Deals | sponsored searches /. SPONSORED. Empty Alaska Cruise Cabins Cost...
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

Secret Service has given documents and records to Jan. 6 committee

The Secret Service has said in a statement to NBC News that they have turned over records and documents to the January 6 committee without mentioning missing text messages the committee has been interested in receiving. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.July 19, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Biden set to announce 'Safer American Plan,' to help communities fight crime

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Morning Joe to discuss the "Safer America Plan" President Biden is set to roll out, and explains how they hope this will help hire police officers trained in crime prevention, not just reaction. and to hold police accountable. "It sounds like you're doing just the opposite of defunding the police," Joe Scarborough remarks. July 21, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

How to understand Garland's latest memo as it relates to Trump

First there were the reports Sunday that former President Donald Trump may announce a 2024 run for president as soon as September in the hopes of shielding himself from criminal prosecution. Then came Monday night’s report via MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow about a May 25 memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland extending a 2020 rule from then-Attorney General Bill Barr that established additional hurdles to open an investigation into an announced candidate for president.
POTUS
MSNBC

Republican-run prison rebuked by Biden DOJ for abuse, violence and scalding, inhumane conditions

A Justice Department investigation found human rights abuse and "cruel and unusual" punishment at one of America's most notorious prisons, Mississippi State Penitentiary or "Parchman." DOJ's action requires the state prison, overseen by Gov. Tate Reeves, to make several remedial reforms or face a more severe lawsuit in court. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the long path to this pressure on the prison, including a long history of discriminatory actions, protests, and lawsuits; other related developments including the conviction of a former top warden of the prison; and reports on a legal summit regarding potential reforms, involving the United Justice Coalition and Team Roc from Roc Nation.July 21, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’

“These decisions turn out to be quite complicated in a lot of instances. So trying to make hard and fast rules in legislative bodies that apply the same across the board is just incredibly dangerous for patients,” says Dr. Jack Resneck, president of the American Medical Association, on the consequences of criminalizing the practice of medicine in a post-Roe world. July 19, 2022.
HEALTH
MSNBC

How DOJ’s newest election-time memo is different — and why it matters

On Monday, our show revealed the existence of a document — a May 25, 2022, memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland to all Justice Department employees about “election year sensitivities.” Though the memo had been described, in part, in recent New York Times reporting, the document itself had not been reported or published.
U.S. POLITICS

