COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School Superintendent Carl Michael Day is hoping for a COVID-free start to the 2022-2023 school year. “Knock on wood, we won’t have to deal with the impact of COVID and the pandemic opening up this year,” said Day. “We have a lot of work to do and a lot of ground to recover from really the past two-and-a-half years of being under the impact of the pandemic, but we’re excited.”

MARION COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO