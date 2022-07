New Balance continues to expand its 2002R lineup. The latest iteration of the classic NB silhouette sees the shoe constructed in a mixed mesh and suede material. The quintessential “N” logos and the heels are highlighted in grey leather, while the upper features a royal blue base. The grey detialing can be seen on the two-tone midsole as it sit atop a black rubber outsole to round out the design. The new colorway expands the brand’s 2002R suede pack, which previously arrived in a hazy blue earlier this year.

