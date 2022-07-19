ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Golden Rose Ice Cream and Cocktails to Open in Fort Lauderdale

By Post By:
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ozq9_0gli2Bee00
Photo: Google Earth Pro

Golden Rose Ice Cream and Cocktails will be opening in Miami at 2733 E. Oakland Park Blvd. The ice cream shop is owned by Elizabeth Becker and her husband Frank, who have been in the restaurant business for about 40 years.

In an interview with What Now Miami, Elizabeth Becker says that the business design for the ice cream shop is “simple and easy, pandemic-proof, and still really fun for us.” The shop will be take out only for the convenience of customers and the business.

Becker says that “We’re going to be making everything in house, and using the beer and wine license we’re going to be making frozen drinks as well as ice cream drinks like Prosecco floats.” There will be “Wine, champagne, beer, caviar and desserts.”

Becker says that “We want to become a dessert destination, a celebration destination…I think that with all the difficulties that people have had with being separated during the pandemic I think families are going back to celebrating small things. And everybody likes dessert. Everybody likes ice cream”

The dessert destination will be a place where “mom can come get a glass of wine while her children get dessert and everyone can just relax and connect.” Becker says that the ice cream shop might open in September if all construction and licensing goes to plan. The website and social media pages are still in the works but those in the Miami area should be on the look out for this exciting new spot.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Best Hot Dogs Spots In South Florida

It's national hot dog day and the foodie in me could not pass on the idea of looking for the best hot dog spots in Broward and Miami. So, let's just dig right in!. Let's start with Hot Diggity Dogs & More in Fort Lauderdale. You'll get some good ol’ fashioned hot dogs the have been a hit in this town since the 80s. The menu ranges from a beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions. Whatever you choose, it'll be worth the calories.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Restaurants
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Food & Drinks
WPTV

Restaurant in Boca Raton offering families pizza-making class

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Eddie Pozzuoli, the owner of Prezzo in Boca Raton, said his restaurant Prezzo introduced the first wood-fired pizza oven to South Florida when it opened in 1989. Now Executive Chef Prezzo, Todd Lough and his culinary team are sharing their pizza-making skills with the public.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Palm Beach’s New Stop for BBQ

Pig Beach BBQ has brought its award-winning barbecue from New York to Palm Beach with its newest outpost along the Dixie Corridor. With a mouth-watering menu inspired by cooking techniques from around the world, Pig Beach offers an experimental take on one of America’s most beloved cuisines. Enjoy a...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Cocktails#Dessert#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Golden Rose Ice Cream
miamilaker.com

Beverly Hills Cafe closes after 43 years in Miami Lakes

For a healthy lunch, or after a long day at work when in need of reliably good, fresh food from a friendly place that was close to home, Miami Lakers would turn to Beverly Hills Café. But after more than four decades in town, the institution -- famous for...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Countywide dining deals coming in August

This summer may make you feel the heat. And we’re not necessarily talking about the temperature, either. It’s inflation — prices have risen for just about everything. Come August, Discover The Palm Beaches hopes to offer some relief. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, set for Aug. 1-31,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Restaurants to Open in Miami in 2022 (So Far)

Each city's restaurant scene is a reflection of itself. For Miami, that means an ever-evolving roster of restaurants from cities like New York and London, along with small places opened by locals with passion. And, like Miami, the restaurants on this list are an eclectic bunch ranging from a weekly...
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Florida Style & Design: Cutting Edge

Photography by Daniel Newcomb of Architect Photography. In a land where over-designed Mediterranean villas topped with barrel roof tiles reign supreme, this waterfront home’s ultra-modern design is a provocative departure. A team of experts, including Lesly Maxwell Interiors, Greg Lombardi Landscape Design and Rex Nichols Architects, masterfully conceived the 9,961-square-foot spec home, which was purchased earlier this year for $17.5 million. The seasoned professionals worked together for three years to transform the six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom property into an enticing residence that is both sexy and livable.
FLORIDA STATE
JustLuxe.com

Taste The Flavors of Summer With the Tasting Menu at Café Boulud Palm Beach

Join Café Boulud Palm Beach this summer, one of Palm Beach’s most coveted, fine dining establishments, to experience the delights of the season with a select, five-course Chef’s Tasting menu. The ever-changing menu is available for dinner and reflects the chef’s evolving creations that are French centric and locally sourced with seasonal ingredients.
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raise a glass to National Tequila Day with these drink specials

We take tequila seriously in South Florida. Just look around at how many dining and drinking establishments have the word “tequila” right there in their name. And where restaurants, lounges and bars in other parts of the country might have a short little list of tequilas and mezcals, here they often boast of the three-digit number in their curated collections. So, as you can imagine, National ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Eater

11 Seriously Decadent Breakfast Sandwiches in Miami

Nothing beats a sandwich to satisfy morning hunger. The quintessential combination of different flavors and textures served between a a (typically) bread base is one of the most versatile breakfast options out there. From classic egg and cheese options to buttery arepas filled with decadent mashups, find your new favorite in this list of 11 best breakfast sandwich options in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
204
Followers
115
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy