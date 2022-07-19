Golden Rose Ice Cream and Cocktails to Open in Fort Lauderdale

Photo: Google Earth Pro

Golden Rose Ice Cream and Cocktails will be opening in Miami at 2733 E. Oakland Park Blvd. The ice cream shop is owned by Elizabeth Becker and her husband Frank, who have been in the restaurant business for about 40 years.

In an interview with What Now Miami, Elizabeth Becker says that the business design for the ice cream shop is “simple and easy, pandemic-proof, and still really fun for us.” The shop will be take out only for the convenience of customers and the business.

Becker says that “We’re going to be making everything in house, and using the beer and wine license we’re going to be making frozen drinks as well as ice cream drinks like Prosecco floats.” There will be “Wine, champagne, beer, caviar and desserts.”

Becker says that “We want to become a dessert destination, a celebration destination…I think that with all the difficulties that people have had with being separated during the pandemic I think families are going back to celebrating small things. And everybody likes dessert. Everybody likes ice cream”

The dessert destination will be a place where “mom can come get a glass of wine while her children get dessert and everyone can just relax and connect.” Becker says that the ice cream shop might open in September if all construction and licensing goes to plan. The website and social media pages are still in the works but those in the Miami area should be on the look out for this exciting new spot.